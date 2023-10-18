Starfield players agree on the features Bethesda got right

Although Starfield isn’t one of the best Bethesda releases, it still has unique features that only the developers can successfully implement. Players agreed on several of these and praised their inclusion in the game.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 17, players discussed the features they liked that occurred as part of the scripted events in the game. These scripted events give you a better feel for the game and the lives of NPCs in the universe, their own stories, and problems.

Events in the universe of Starfield, which does not align with the main theme of violence, murder, and drama, really help with game immersion and world-building, especially when they catch you off-guard, as you didn’t expect them to unfold in a certain way.

For example, when you contact them, you have a crew in a starship that says they are having a party and invite you. Previous fighting experience makes you used to traps and gets suspicious. But then you see there is nothing to fear, as they truly want you to have a good time.

Another event completely different from the atmosphere that rules the Starfield universe is when an elderly woman invites you over to lunch at her starship. Once again, you are used to negative outcomes and prepare for a sudden attack. But nothing happens. You have a great dinner, and she wishes you all the best for your adventure.

Or when you encounter a random goth girl waiting for her interview in front of the Galbank. When engaged, she says magic isn’t real and that she will become a soul-sucking banker instead of a necromancer. It’s another completely random event that catches you off-guard and gives you a hint of Skyrim.

This is a thing only video games can do: create a small event or story that runs along with the main one but is completely indifferent to it, and nothing that is going on can impact its development. So props to Bethesda for creating these isolated mini universes that serve as a reminder that NPCs can have their own lives.

