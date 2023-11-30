Starfield player uncovers strange new Lodge cutscene after 33 story runs

Starfield still seems to be coughing up secrets weeks and months after launch, with a fresh cutscene uncovered by one player in New Game Plus today.

The latest discovery has seen NikoMueller, a Twitter user and Starfield player, share their latest campaign run’s opening which saw a version of themselves show up at The Lodge excited to meet and get to know them. Weird right? Well, this wasn’t even their second playthrough. Instead, it was their 34th. That’s a whole lot of Starfield.

After traveling through 34 multiverses (NG+33) I finally decided to settle down.



Why?



I met myself from the 1st universe handing over the artifact to constellation. 😱



And you won’t believe it but I convinced ME to join my crew. 🤩#Starfield is the greatest game ever made! pic.twitter.com/gEBDo8DeRC — Niko (@NikoMueller) November 28, 2023

This new Starfield follower boasts the same stats the player had compiled during their first playthrough and an extensive past they’re interested in showing. By all signs, this is shaping to be Niko’s most bizarre run yet. While this is the first time we’ve seen this cutscene, it’s not the first time something of the kind has happened. Back in September, one Starfield player who was heading into their fifth New Game Plus encountered a strange occurrence at The Lodge. That secret saw everyone in the Starfield starting building become the same version as the player, and as you’d expect, it had the player questioning what was going on.

With gigantic secrets like this to unearth, Bethesda has seemingly baked in a solid way to reward Starfield players for completing the game multiple times. Sadly, no one has discovered how exactly to trigger either of these Easter eggs yet, with many instead believing it comes down to chance each time you enter New Game Plus. There have also been no real findings about why the strange new Lodge versions happen.

Perhaps there are even more secrets to be unearthed from across the Starfields as players continue to beat the game an ungodly amount of times. Seriously, 34 Starfield completions is no small accomplishment; that’s a lot of grinding. The big takeaway is that people are still playing Starfield, and thanks to them we’re still learning its secrets.