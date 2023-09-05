Starfield player uncovers the most bizarre secret after multiple New Game Plus endings

Starfield is a game that can take you hundreds of hours to complete, but one player chose to speed through it not once, twice, but four times and as a result was left with one of the most confusing cutscenes in the game.

If you’ve already finished Starfield then you’ll know about the game’s big twist moment at the very end, but if you haven’t and don’t want to get spoiled we suggest you refrain from reading on.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ending of Starfield.

At the conclusion of Starfield’s story, you’re given the choice of staying in your first playthrough and exploring, or entering New Game Plus as a Starborn, only bringing your levels, powers, and skills with you.

Each time you do this and head to the Lodge you’ll get a familiar introduction from Sarah who will give you the chance to simply skip the main quest. Well, in the fourth run, when YouTuber BlackHeart86 finished, Sarah wasn’t there.

Instead, the Lodge was simply full of copies of the player.

Speaking to the player at the Lodge triggered a bizarre cutscene where the NPCs joked about having multiple versions together. After this cutscene concludes the player is left to explore, however, they don’t have access to their inventory. This means no weapons, no med kits, and even more frustrating, the option to save was not available.

Ultimately they tried to complete the temples without any of these features, but upon death, they were taken back to the boss fight in the previous New Game Plus. Once that was beaten, in the next universe the Lodge was once again home to Sarah.

Despite viewers putting their minds together, it isn’t clear exactly what triggered the unique cutscene but many believe it suggests some kind of challenge run once you’ve finished the game multiple times.

Perhaps in the future, more players will reach this point and we’ll have answers for the game’s big New Game Plus secret ending.

