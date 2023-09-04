Starfield player shares terrifying story of how the game saved his and his family’s lives

One Starfield player claims the game saved the lives of themselves and their family because if the game wasn’t so addictive, they wouldn’t have played it until the wee hours and likely died from smoke inhalation.

On Sept. 3, a Reddit post popped up in the Starfield subreddit claiming that the game saved their lives. The author chronicled what happened that led to their conclusion, mentioning that they’ve been following the development of the game ever since rumors of its launch first appeared.

In the post, they revealed that on the night of Aug. 31, they heard an explosion coming from their downstairs neighbor’s apartment, and this explosion rapidly developed into a fire. Upon seeing this, they immediately notified their wife and grabbed their cat so they could leave the premises. They safely did so and the author only sustained minor burns.

The author added that if they weren’t binging the game at 2:26 a.m., they would’ve been asleep and probably would’ve inhaled the smoke from the explosion which could’ve ended in a far worse outcome for them.

A curious Redditor asked what could’ve been the cause of the explosion, with the author replying that it might’ve been an oxygen tank explosion. Another Redittor asked if their Xbox was safe from the fire, and the author answered that it indeed was safe and they’re currently playing in a hotel. The comments sections of the post are sympathetic to the author with all wishing the author safety.

Starfield is available for early access as of writing if you’ve bought the premium edition and the game will be out for the public on Sept. 6.

About the author