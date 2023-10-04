Starfield player finds Skyrim Easter egg sitting in plain sight

A Starfield player has just found yet another The Elder Scrolls Easter egg over a month after the space RPG game’s release, and this one is so blatantly obvious that it actually becomes difficult to spot.

Fans of Skyrim likely remember Astrid from The Dark Brotherhood, seeing how most of us have played the game about 50 times (never to completion, though). At the beginning of the Dark Brotherhood questline, the faction leader famously positions herself on top of a shelf in the corner like she’s just the coolest thing in all of Tamriel. In all fairness she sort of is, but she’s also sort of trying way too hard, and people noticed.

In Skyrim, Astrid left one leg dangling off the shelf while she leaned against the wall with her other leg poised like she was just hanging out and not expecting company. What made it so hilarious to fans is the fact that Astrid absolutely was expecting company; In the scene, she has just kidnapped the player alongside three NPCs and is waiting for them to wake up. She orchestrated the whole thing, and the final step was finding the most badass and aloof pose to wait for everyone to come to.

Naturally, fans had a great time theorizing about how many different poses she tried out before she found the perfect one, and how long she had to wait before the player finally woke up.

The scene and pose has since become iconic and has been prolifically meme’d—and now it seems even Sarah Morgan has played Skyrim before. In the middle of some downtime on their ship, one player caught Sarah Morgan sitting in the corner on top of a generator exactly like Astrid does in Skyrim.

Okay, maybe Sarah Morgan didn’t play Skyrim, but Bethesda definitely saw the community’s reaction to the Astrid pose and decided to throw a little bone to fans. This isn’t the first time fans have discovered an Easter egg nodding to other famous Bethesda worlds, and it almost certainly will not be the last.

From the Adoring Fan to shower-heads from Fallout, one could almost make a whole mission out of scouring the galaxy in search of Easter eggs. It seems like you’ll never run out of places to look.

What makes it all the more hilarious that Sarah Morgan is the one that Bethesda chose to mimic Astrid’s pose is just how uncool Sarah is (sorry Sarah). The Constellation leader is endearing, charming at times, and just the biggest nerd. Sometimes when you’re landing your ship, Sarah will say, “Let’s put this bird on the ground!” in a tone that implies she thinks it’s a cool thing to say. It’s like Steve Buscemi saying, “How do you do, fellow kids?”

We tried, but we couldn’t find any specific trigger to get Sarah Morgan to do the Astrid pose. Seemingly, she does it at random intervals. Just keep your eyes peeled and do a walkthrough of your ship every now and then—you might be able to catch her in the act.

