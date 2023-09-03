Starfield player discovers easy trick to generate free resources

In Starfield, players have to do several things to earn money and progress the game. One of the most effective ways of doing so is resource collection, and one of the most effective ways of resource gathering is mining in an outpost. That said, It’s no surprise that a Starfield player has already come up with a great way of mining and collecting materials.

Reddit user u/Critical_Course_4528 recently posted a new tip explaining their way of efficiently gathering materials that provide players a simple way of earning passive income. To do this, players just have to build an outpost. It doesn’t need to be complicated: get an auto-miner, have some power, and item storage.

The iron auto-miner gets resources for you with some power while your first item and solid storage stores all your new resources and any contraband items you have to store for later until you get a proper ship upgrade to hold them.

These resources, including your contraband, will be stored safely in your outpost until you’re ready to sell them off for profit. Additionally, with the auto-miner running, players can freely explore the cosmos while gaining resources at the same time without any hassle. This is especially important early on in the game, where players will need all the credits and resources they can get. Outposts can also easily be built by landing on any desired planet, starting a scanner, and setting up their outpost beacon.

Lastly, a commenter under the post advises players to craft and drink Alien Tea for a 2% XP boost for 15 minutes and sleep as regularly as possible for a 10% XP boost for 24 hours.

RELATED: Starfield fans frustrated with one important missing feature

Though Starfield is currently only out in Early Access, a large number of players are already playing the game, so it’s no surprise that some great tips are already surfacing with more likely to come.

About the author