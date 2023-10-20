Starfield players are convinced there was originally a different plan for The Lodge

They were supposed to be among the stars.

After reviewing a series of Starfield concept images from 2018, players are convinced The Lodge—the Constellation group’s headquarters—was originally going to be on its own space station rather than based in New Atlantis.

Since the launch of Starfield on Sept. 6., players have discovered many unfortunate things about the star-studded game that didn’t align with what was initially shown or portrayed. The most prominent example of this is where Starfield was labeled as open-world. However, many noticed there were boundaries, making it less of an open-world game than they were led to believe.

Today, one player also realized certain features originally shown in Starfield concept images from 2018 featured the Constellation group’s headquarters in a space station in their own system. However, it’s now grounded and located on New Atlantis.

As this is the Constellation group, you’d assume they’d have a base in space rather than on a planet because it would fit in with their lore as an exploration group. And it suits their name.

So, if their headquarters were supposed to be in space, why would the devs change it? Although we don’t know the answer, players assume it might have been because playtesters were skipping over New Atlantis and all the quests and things to do on this planet and were heading straight for the Constellation. Others believe the devs could not create Starfield in a way that was supposed to be space-heavy, so they moved everything to land.

Many wish Bethesda would have kept the space station for the Constellation group, as The Lodge on New Atlantis feels out of place. If they didn’t want players to skip over all the early quests, of which there are way too many, according to fans, they could have spaced them out more or had them start from the Constellation.

However, these Starfield concept images were never final and may have been created to showcase the title or the Constellation group as a tease. So, something must have changed between conception and development, or new ideas popped up.

Either way, it would been fitting if Bethesda kept that original plan.

