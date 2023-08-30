Players lose it after discovering Starfield may not be as open world as devs claimed

Starfield is supposed to be an open-world role-playing game set amongst the stars, but fans are losing it today after discovering that invisible walls may restrict the exploration of planets.

One of the biggest selling points of Starfield is you can “explore with unparalleled freedom,” meaning that players should be able to explore to their heart’s content. The hope was if they were to land on a planet, they could explore it without limitations.

However, that may not actually be the case, some players are claiming.

With Starfield only days away, players are scanning every photo and video they can find to uncover more details of what’s meant to be one of the biggest games of 2023, only to discover a boundary leak.

On Reddit, one user posted a link to a now-deleted YouTube video showcasing the exploration of a planet and a “boundary reached” message, which has sent fans spiraling as it may mean Starfield isn’t as open-world as they claimed it to be.

In Bethesda’s previous titles, you could go off the beaten path, explore almost everywhere, and uncover chests just for doing so. Players are questioning whether Starfield will have this fantastic feature because if it doesn’t, they say it will suck and it’s highly disappointing. Until the developers officially comment though, it’s unclear how accurate it may be or if there’s something more to discover. Either way, it’s very concerning to players.

While we would all love to explore, it seems there won’t be any mysteries to uncover even if you do reach the ends of the map because all the main points of interest will be marked on your map, similar to how it is in Fallout or Skyrim.

So, there will be little mystery or random unknowns for players to find any way that these boundary limits shouldn’t be such a big issue, considering how many planets there are to explore. But it would have been nice to see a more space-themed boundary message like “You’re out of the operational range of your ship.”

We’ll have to wait until Starfield launches to see if this boundary restriction is true or not.

