Starfield not launching? Here’s 3 things to do to get into Starfield

If you are struggling to load up Starfield, you might not be alone, as lots of players are currently having a bunch of issues when it comes to launching the game.

Thankfully, there are ways to get into Starfield if you are having issues, with most of the issues seeming to stem from PC. I myself haven’t had that many issues loading the, but some of my friends have told me the first hour was abysmal, especially for PC users, and proposed three things that worked for them to finally live out their space fantasies.

Hopefully, some of these help you out!

Re-download the game on PC/Steam

Most of the PC issues seem to stem from the Steam release of the game over Xbox Game Pass on PC, with users reporting that the game just won’t load. This is sadly likely due to game file corruption, so there are a multitude of things you can try to do to fix the issue.

For starters, check the integrity of the game’s files. For this, while on Steam, right-click the game in your library, open the game’s settings, and then click installed files. From there, there will be an option to “Verify Integrity of the game files.” If there was any fault with the installation, then Steam will fix it there and then.

It could also be a problem with Xbox Game Pass or Steam either not registering the game has downloaded, or not confirming the Premium DLC if you are trying to play early access. Make sure the premium DLC is installed or restart the client.

If all else fails, you might need to re-download the game in hopes that fixes your issues.

Un-install and re-install Premium content

If you are trying to access the game prior to its official release using the Premium DLC then it’s possible that the DLC has not registered.

For this, you don’t need to uninstall the whole game, but rather uninstall the premium DLC from Xbox or PC and then reinstall it, restart your system, and then hopefully the game will acknowledge the early access and allow you entry into the game ahead of time.

On Steam this is pretty simple, as you can manage DLC on the library game’s page to have whatever DLC you want active on the game. For Xbox, you should be able to manage a game’s individual DLC on the console.

Check your System Requirements

It might sound silly, but it happens a lot more than you think it does. If the game doesn’t launch properly, you potentially don’t have a PC that can run the game so the game will never boot up.

For this, we recommend checking to make sure you meet the minimum PC system requirements before even purchasing the game to make sure you can actually play the game. Obviously, this won’t be an issue on Xbox and is more PC-exclusive, but is something you should take into consideration when the game isn’t working.

