Bethesda’s hotly-anticipated new title Starfield is just a few sleeps away, and while picking up the game is enough for most of the community, die-hard fans who want the full experience will be looking to snag as many digital and real-life goodies as they can.

From early access to a jacket patch and even a Chronomark watch, gamers hungry for the ultimate Starfield experience have a variety of options to choose from. Now, thanks to the team at Noble Chairs, any budding space explorer wanting the best Starfield experience should consider the exclusive Starfield gaming chair.

How do you get your hands on this limited-edition office piece? Just how much will it set you back, and can you jump the queue and secure yours any earlier?

Starfield gaming chair features

Revealed in early August 2023 at QuakeCon, Bethesda has once again partnered up with Noble Chairs to release the Starfield Edition of their top-of-the-line Legend range. Their previous partnership spawned a variety of offshoot chairs from titles such as Fallout, Doom, and Skyrim.

This version of the Legend chair comes in a white and navy blue colorway, with the game’s icon embedded in the center of the chair surrounded by topographical lines. The reverse side includes a myriad of white stars and lines, with the Starfield patch in blue and orange sitting dead center.

Explore the stars in comfort. Image via Noble Chairs

In addition to its special-edition aesthetics, the chair comes with all the perks one would expect from a Noble Chairs Legend chair, including support for up to 330 lbs (150 kg), adjustable back and lumbar support, and suitability for use on both soft and hard floors, for those who have carpeted their spaceship’s bridge.

Starfield gaming chair price

At this stage, we can’t confirm the price of the Starfield Legend Edition chair. This is the first Bethesda collaboration for the Legend chair line, with previous titles using the Hero chair line instead.

The base price for a Legend edition chair from Noble Chairs is $689 USD for the faux leather, and given that the other gaming editions from the Hero line retailed for a little higher than the Hero’s base price, we’re expecting the Starfield edition to sell for around the $700 mark. Hey, it’s not cheap to be comfy in space!

Can you pre-order the Starfield gaming chair?

Check out the noblechairs LEGEND Starfield Edition on display exclusively at #QuakeCon this weekend, it's the only one on the planet!



Register your interest: https://t.co/YThtNGozhs@QuakeCon @bethesda @Bethesda_UK pic.twitter.com/db4ImehN7i — noblechairs (@noblechairs) August 10, 2023

Pre-orders for the Starfield Noble Chairs Legend Edition are not open at this time.

For those would-be pilots looking to invest in the chair, Noble Chairs has opened a registration for interest form here. It’s not yet clear when the chair will become available for purchase—the only way to know for sure is to sign up and keep a keen eye on your email.

