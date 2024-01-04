Starfield modders have finally created pilotable mechs

Like most things on the Starfield wish list, modders have again taken matters into their own hands to bring cool new details and updates to the game as Bethesda remains silent. Today, the newest fanmade feature is pilotable mechs.

Since Starfield arrived players have seen mechs placed around the planets and outposts, but there has been no way to pilot them or even see them being piloted by NPCs. They’ve basically just been glorified statues. But now, dedicated modder Jared Kohr has shared the first look at a mod that intends to finally put the player in the driver’s seat.

Kohr’s mod will allow you to not only traverse the terrain in a giant mech suit but also fire weapons to take down threats you may encounter during your exploration. Of course, this video, shared on YouTube on Jan. 3, clearly isn’t the finished product, but seeing the scale of the mech in action is nothing short of incredible.

Optimistic Starfield players are hoping pilotable mechs will officially be added with a future update or DLC, however, no confirmation has been given by the Bethesda developers yet. So, this means for the time being it’s on modders to fill this void and given the state of this footage, it might not be long before you can pilot mechs in your own playthrough.

There are some issues Kohr is going to need to overcome before the mech mod is available to download, they explained, and because of that, no timeframe has been shared for exactly when you can get your hands on this awesome Starfield mod. Speaking about the progress, the modder says that right now it is not in a playable state.

“Unfortunately, we can’t go to Bethesda when we have questions so we’re typically in it alone, this is why I am seeking help from other, possibly more knowledgeable mod authors for support,” Kohr said in the comments to his video. “At this time, there [is] still at least one other form of implementation I haven’t tried yet, will see where it goes.”

Despite having no release date, this Starfield mod looks incredibly promising and just goes to show some players haven’t given up on Bethesda’s latest RPG yet.