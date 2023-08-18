Starfield leaks continue after first batch spoils story, leaving players with nervous weeks ahead

The countdown to Starfield is well and truly on but the biggest battle in the weeks ahead is likely going to orientate avoiding spoilers that continue to emerge.

Leaks around the central story in Starfield were the first to emerge, which is a particularly huge concern considering it is something that fans will want to experience for themselves.

A fresh batch of Starfield leaks on Aug. 17 is, thankfully, much tamer, instead showing off the game’s main menu and a list of the apparent achievements.

As an Xbox title, achievements are to be expected, and, having seen the list, I can safely report that there isn’t too much in the way of major spoils, except for some details on what appears to be quest names and the factions you can join—many of which were already revealed by Bethesda.

With the main menu, it’s again light on major spoilers with options to start a new game, load, settings, photo gallery, crew, and quit. Of those, the crew menu is the most intriguing and it is not clear yet exactly what is inside.

The third from the latest hat-trick of spoils orientates around a particular set of abilities that will be available in the game that, while not officially confirmed, was heavily rumored based on footage from the trailer. We won’t go into details on that.

It will be incredibly frustrating for fans that such big leaks are occurring weeks before the game’s release at a time when excitement continues to build. Unfortunately, they are often standard practice for major game releases.

If you’re looking to avoid spoilers entirely, stay off social media accounts dedicated to Starfield and Reddit pages. Perhaps you can even take a trip to space for them to pass by, anyone got Elon Musk’s number?

