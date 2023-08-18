Be warned, Starfield leaks have reportedly leaked online

Starfield might be the most highly anticipated release of the year—or at least, that’s what Bethesda fans will tell you. As you’d expect with this level of hype, early leaks are inevitable, and according to recent reports, now is most certainly the time to sound the red alert.

Spoilers for the entire story of Starfield have reportedly surfaced online, so we suggest you take action if you want to maintain the surprise.

The alleged leaks first surfaced on Reddit, but have since appeared across social media. Of course, being that the game isn’t in the hands of players yet (or isn’t supposed to be, at least) there is no way to verify the authenticity of these “spoilers” but there are some steps we’d suggest doing if you don’t want to take any chances.

On Twitter, you can mute phrases. It sounds simple, but we’d suggest muting keywords related to Starfield spoilers so that you can avoid any posts including them. Furthermore, if you see anyone posting leaks then you should consider blocking them immediately so you aren’t going to see any further leaks they might post.

While Reddit moderators do their best to take down spoilers, we’d also suggest being mindful of what Starfield-related subreddits you’re visiting. If you follow these tips, you should be able to get through to launch without issue.

Let’s be optimistic for a second. Starfield copies are likely only in the hands of reviewers right now meaning the majority of the “leaks” you’re seeing online are made up. While we expect the legitimate leaks to ramp up closer to launch, it’s worth brushing off what you see with a grain of salt for the time being.

Starfield will launch in early access on Friday, Sept. 1.

