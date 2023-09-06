Starfield Juno’s Gambit: Should you let Juno live?

When you first arrive in the Lunara system in Starfield, you will be thrust into a combat situation between an immobile ship and an Ecliptic ship.

Upon defeating the Ecliptic ship, you will start to hear mysterious voices coming from the ship you saved. This turns out to be Juno, an AI machine that has apparently started to malfunction.

To figure out what’s going on, you can board the ship and begin the Juno’s Gambit quest. There are some particularly tough decisions to make in this Starfield mission, but with a level head (and some help) you can navigate your way through.

Meeting with the Ryujin Operatives

After you have boarded the mysterious ship, you can enter and speak with two men, who are standing over a dead woman’s body on the ground. The men will identify themselves as Ryujin Operatives who are on the ship working on a special project. They claim the AI named Juno killed the woman on the ground after she attempted to attach a Control Board to the AI machine.

Juno is alive? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re already a member of Ryujin Industries, then you will have some additional dialogue with the two men.

However, if you’re not, then you can simply ask them what’s going on. As expected, they will ask you to attach the Control Board to Juno, since they’re too afraid of getting killed like the woman. Once the Control Board is attached to Juno, it will shut down, essentially killing it.

Speaking with Juno

Before you make your decision on whether to shut Juno down or not, you can ask it some questions. The AI has a tedious way of speaking, but through dialogue, you learn Juno was installed in this ship by humans, but it has its own thoughts and compares itself to a human. As such, it asks you not to murder it and instead let it be free from the shackles of the ship it’s currently on.

After the dialogue ends, you can speak to the operatives again and make your decision. You have two options, which are:

Say “I’ll do it, but I want to make sure I’m getting paid.”

Say “Juno deserves freedom.”

Letting Juno live

If you choose the latter of those two options, which is letting Juno be free, the Ryujin Operatives won’t be too happy at first, but you can eventually convince them this is the right thing to do. You can choose options that mention the operatives having to do more paperwork if they kill Juno and that’s pretty much all it takes to convince them.

Letting Juno live. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After they agree with your decision, they will ask for a lift back to Neon and Juno gets to be free. You can speak with Juno after dealing with the operatives, and a couple of options are presented to you. Juno asks what you would do if you were in its position, and you can respond in a variety of ways. It seems that whatever you say, Juno will act like it’s shutting down, but really it’s going away to be free out in the galaxy.

Once Juno is done speaking, board your ship and undock. You can then take the men back to Neon, and the quest ends.

Attaching the Control Board to Juno

In the other ending, you can decide Juno is far too sentient to continue living and attach the Control Board to it. This will make Juno shut down and the operatives will be relieved that nothing happened to you or them.

You can speak to the Ryujin Operative again and mention your pay for the job, but your credits won’t be added to your account until you get back on your ship.

Killing Juno in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In this scenario, the operatives won’t ask you to take them back to Neon, as they have paperwork to do and a body to clean up.

So, you can simply board your ship and then undock. After this happens, though, Juno will suddenly enter a self-destruct sequence of sorts, and you will hear it say some final words before completely blowing up the ship, killing the operatives inside.

Once the ship blows up, 3,500 credits will be added to your account.

Should you let Juno live or not?

In my estimation, the best ending is deciding to set Juno free, as the AI gets to live out its days roaming the galaxy. However, I didn’t see any credits added to my account in this ending, so you might be missing out on 3,500 credits if you let Juno live.

So, to sum up, if you want some easy credits and to see a ship explode, then you can shut Juno down. But if you want the best possible ending for Juno’s Gambit quest in Starfield, then let the AI be free.

