Starfield: How to visit the Apollo Moon Landing site on Luna

Starfield offers over 1,000 planets and moons for players to visit but, if you find that a bit daunting, you can opt to stick closer to home.

Our Solar System is available to visit in Starfield, from the now barren landscape of Earth to the dusty red landscape of Mars, and if you head to the Moon, now called Luna, there’s a familiar sight you can take it.

Among the structures on the Moon to be found is the now ancient Apollo Moon Landing site—and it’s actually far easier to visit than you might have thought.

How to visit the Apollo Moon Landing site in Starfield

While you can stumble across the Apollo Moon Landing site on your own accord on a trip to Luna, it’s far easier to simply start and follow a very basic mission that you can get access to very early in your Starfield adventure.

You’ll need to start at The Lodge on Jemison, the home of Constellation, as there’s a specific item to pick up to begin the quest.

At The Lodge, head upstairs and head straight on through the lounge area. Follow the corridor round as it turns right, then enter the third door on the right—you’ll know you’ve found the right one if there are pink cushions on the floor.

This is the room you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you enter the room, turn left to find a desk. You’ll need to pick up a book on the table titled “Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal”—which triggers the mission.

Now you just need to head to Luna, which can be found in the Sol system, and select the Apollo Landing Site area as your destination. You’ll land a short distance from the piece of history and the mission will direct you to an item on top of it.

Pick up the snow globe to complete the mission and tick the trip off your bucket list. While here, it’s worth scanning the two materials found on Luna for some extra credits, Iron and Helium, though the latter took me a bit longer to find.

