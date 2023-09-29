Starfield: How to fix the High Price to Pay bug

High Price to Pay is a main storyline quest in Starfield and a major turning point in the narrative, although it has been ruined for several players by a particularly frustrating bug. This is the 11th mission in the Constellation quest chain and contains massive consequences for the future of your playthrough.

Like many other Bethesda games before it, Starfield released with plenty of bugs that players have found since launch. Although recent patches have started to squash some of the harsher bugs that have been noticed by the community, others like the High Price to Pay bug, are still widely experienced by players. If you are trying to fix this bug in Starfield, here’s what you need to do.

High Price to Pay Bug, explained

You can choose to land at MAST, the Commercial, Residential, or Land Pad, usually | Screenshot by Dot Esports

High Price to Pay starts immediately after the No Sudden Moves quest. As you near Jemison to land on New Atlantis to deliver your newest Artifact from The Scow, you might notice that the four New Atlantis landing points are all gray and unable to be selected.

It’s not clear exactly why this might be, however it could be related to picking up a bounty while on the No Sudden Moves quest. During this mission, you need to either kill the various crew members of The Scow or engage in light piracy to take the Artifact. Due to this, you might not be able to land on the UC controlled New Atlantis territory. No matter the cause, there is a known fix.

How to fix the High Price to Pay bug in Starfield

To fix this bug, you simply need to open your star map and jump to another system. Depending on your ship, this can be as close or as far as you might want. Whenever I faced this issue, I simply went to the Sol System, landed on Earth, and then returned to Alpha Centauri.

After you jump to another system, open your star map back up and try returning to the Lodge again. This time New Atlantis should be accessible. Once again, depending on how you played the previous mission, No Sudden Moves, you might still have a bounty with the UC. Even if you are able to land on New Atlantis, you might get stopped by UC Security for an entirely new quest chain.

