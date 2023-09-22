Starfield: How to fix Outpost modules not counting

Though Starfield has been the subject of praise, it still has various bugs that players have reported since launch. One prominent bug deals with the Outpost Engineering skill not progressing as Outpost modules fail to count toward the objective.

In order to unlock skills in Starfield, you need to do two things: First, complete a specific task related to that skill a specified number of times, and then invest available Skill Points toward your desired skill. In order to upgrade the Outpost Engineering Skill tree, you need to build Outpost Modules. At the time of writing, players have had various issues with Outpost Modules failing to count toward the Outpost Engineering Skill.

Until Bethesda gets around to fixing this bug, players have found a workaround that appears to clear up the issue. If you want to upgrade your Outpost Engineering Skill and avoid this frustrating bug, here’s what you need to do.

How to fix the Outpost Engineering Skill bug in Starfield

Feeling stuck? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to get Outpost Modules to count toward your Outpost Engineering skill in Starfield, you need to build Hab Modules specifically. At the time of writing, Outpost structures such as Storage, Harvesters, Crafting, and Defense do not appear to count toward the Outpost Engineering skill despite being labeled as Modules.

Hab structures, such as the Military Hab, will count toward this skill progression. I experienced this bug and in order to get around it, I simply built four cheap Modules, such as the Hallways, invested my Skill Points into Outpost Engineering, and then deleted the extra Hallways.

Try building Habs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend stockpiling a few Skill Points by leveling up before trying this method, just so you can quickly level up your Outpost Engineering skill by building these cheaper Modules in one straight shot. It is unclear if Bethesda is aware of this issue or when it will be fixed, so for now this community bug fix will need to do.

