Starfield: How to fix Outpost modules not counting

Fix this frustrating Outpost bug.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Starfield has been the subject of praise, it still has various bugs that players have reported since launch. One prominent bug deals with the Outpost Engineering skill not progressing as Outpost modules fail to count toward the objective.

In order to unlock skills in Starfield, you need to do two things: First, complete a specific task related to that skill a specified number of times, and then invest available Skill Points toward your desired skill. In order to upgrade the Outpost Engineering Skill tree, you need to build Outpost Modules. At the time of writing, players have had various issues with Outpost Modules failing to count toward the Outpost Engineering Skill.

Until Bethesda gets around to fixing this bug, players have found a workaround that appears to clear up the issue. If you want to upgrade your Outpost Engineering Skill and avoid this frustrating bug, here’s what you need to do.

How to fix the Outpost Engineering Skill bug in Starfield

The Starfield Skill tree, with the Outpost Engineering skill selected.
Feeling stuck? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to get Outpost Modules to count toward your Outpost Engineering skill in Starfield, you need to build Hab Modules specifically. At the time of writing, Outpost structures such as Storage, Harvesters, Crafting, and Defense do not appear to count toward the Outpost Engineering skill despite being labeled as Modules.

Related
How to find your Outposts in Starfield
Best Outpost locations in Starfield

Hab structures, such as the Military Hab, will count toward this skill progression. I experienced this bug and in order to get around it, I simply built four cheap Modules, such as the Hallways, invested my Skill Points into Outpost Engineering, and then deleted the extra Hallways.

The outpost building screen in Starfield, with a Military Hab selected.
Try building Habs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend stockpiling a few Skill Points by leveling up before trying this method, just so you can quickly level up your Outpost Engineering skill by building these cheaper Modules in one straight shot. It is unclear if Bethesda is aware of this issue or when it will be fixed, so for now this community bug fix will need to do.

About the author
Blaine Polhamus

Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.

More Stories by Blaine Polhamus