Starfield: How to find the Stroud-Eklund Staryard

The Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield is a space station home to the company of the same name, known best for selling ships, ship parts, and other technology. Like other Staryards, the Stroud-Eklund base is tucked away, though it is definitely worth finding.

Walter Stroud is not only Constellation’s financier but also a lucrative businessman in the ship making industry. Stroud, along with his wife Issa Eklund, sell some of the best ship parts and weapons that you can find across the settled systems. Though you can find Stroud-Eklund parts across ship technicians in most major cities, the Stroud-Eklund Staryard is the best place to purchase their branded items.

Where to find the Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield

The Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield is found outside the planet Deepala in the Narion Star System. Narion can be found just northeast of Alpha Centuari and Sol, use the map above for reference. The Narion System is under jurisdiction of the Freestar Collective, so be sure that you don’t have a bounty with the faction before venturing to the Staryard.

You cannot fast travel inside of the Staryard unlike most planets in Starfield, so you will need to approach and dock the space station. To do this, you simply need to open your ship scanner, target the Staryard, and then get close enough for the ‘Dock’ prompt to appear.

What can you do in the Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield?

The Stroud-Eklund Staryard is the central location of a side quest given by Walter Stroud himself, dubbed Overdesigned. After completing the Constellation mission All That Money Can Buy, Stroud will recruit you to help his team design a new ship. I highly recommend taking up this mission as it is brief and can get you a free starship.

Aside from this, you can purchase a variety of Stroud-Eklund pre-built ships. The Galileo was one of my favorites early on in the campaign, and many others provide a solid base if you want to build your own.

