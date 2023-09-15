Starfield: How to find Power Cells and fix the Comms Computer

Before you can find Barrett, you'll need to locate these power cells.

Back to Vectera is the third main storyline mission in Starfield. A crucial part of completing this mission is fixing the Comms Computer by locating three Power Cells, though these essential items are scattered throughout the mining base.

Though early on in the Constellation quest chain, Back to Vectera is among the most important missions in Starfield. After this mission has been completed, you will be able to recruit three new companions. Though Barrett is required to join your arsenal of crew members, you can also pick up Lin and Heller from the Argos Mining operation.

Before you can recruit anyone, however, you will need to find the Power Cells in order to fix the Comms Computer. If you are lost on the Argos Mining base, this is where you need to go.

All Power Cell Locations in Back to Vectera in Starfield

There are five known Power Cell locations in the immediate area of the Back to Vectera mission. During my first playthrough of this mission, I scoured the entire mining operation and missed the overwhelming majority of Power Cells. Below is a list of the possible Power Cell locations so you don’t have this issue:

Inside the Comms Computer building, just above a storage crate. Found near Heller’s Cutter.

Inside the Comms Computer building. Take a right from the storage crate and enter the nearest door. This Power Cell can be found under a blank TV monitor.

Found in the outpost across from the Comms Computer building. This Power Cell will be immediately to your left as soon as you walk in.

Talk to Lin outside. After this, another Power Cell will be located on the table next to the large robot.

Find the Quarantine table inside the Comms Computer building, where you originally started the game. There will be another Power Cell next to the table on the ground.

The easiest Power Cells to find in my opinion are undoubtedly the two nearest to Heller’s Cutter inside the same building as the Comms Computer. Still, there are plenty around the outpost if don’t already happen to have a couple of Power Cells on hand.

