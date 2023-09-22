Starfield: How to complete the Unity mission

Unity is a main storyline quest for Constellation in Starfield. Up until now, the Unity has only been addressed as a vague concept by the Starborn that you have had only brief encounters with. The Unity mission sends you on a quest to get a more concrete understanding of this word.

I found Unity to be one of the more tricky quests for Constellation. Though this mission has few actual combat sections, it is lined with puzzles that you will need to complete. If you are unsure of how to proceed in the Unity mission in Starfield, here is what you need to do.

How to start Unity in Starfield

The Unity mission in Starfield comes right after High Price to Pay, the mission where you lose one member of Constellation. After regrouping with the remaining Constellation members at The Eye, regardless of your choices in the previous mission, Matteo will suggest pursuing the Unity concept only hinted at by the Starborn. Your first task will be to meet with Keeper Aquilus, the head of the Sanctum Universum religion, along with Matteo to get a theological perspective of the Unity.

Speak with Keeper Aquilus, the Va’ruun Prisoner, and House of Enlightenment

Your first task in the Unity mission in Starfield is to speak with members of the three core religions in Starfield: Sanctum Universum, the Enlightened, and House Va’ruun. If you selected one of these three religions as part of your traits, then you will get special dialog options whenever conversing with the representative of your religion, though this won’t change the outcome of the mission.

You can first meet with Keeper Aquilus alongside Matteo at the Sanctum Universum embassy in the MAST District of New Atlantis, on the planet Jemison. Aquilus will give you the first of three parts to the story of a pilgrim who discovered the meaning of Unity. Naturally, you need to speak with the other two religious figures to get the whole picture.

The Va’ruun Prisoner, named Mi’rza, can be found in the UC Security Office by the landing pad in New Atlantis. Mi’rza gives another part of the story about a warrior named Jinan who defeated an immortal warrior across 120 planetary rotations, but leaves out another part of the story for you to discover.

The final religious figure is Andy Singh of the House of Enlightenment. You can find Singh in the Well below New Atlantis, which you can access by taking any elevator in the city. Singh fills you in on the final part of the story, referencing a character named the drifter.

Upon returning to Keeper Aquilus, you piece decrypt that the story is pointing you to a specific planet, called Indum II.

Where to find Indum II in Starfield

Indum isn’t too far from Alpha Centuari, the home of New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Indum II is much closer than you might think, considering this is the story of a pilgrimage. Indum II is a planet within the Indum Star System, which is located just east of Alpha Centauri. Use the map above for reference.

You won’t have to scour the planet for Pilgrim’s Rest, as the quest marker will have you land just outside the small outpost. From here, approach Pilgrim’s Rest to begin your first puzzle of the quest.

What are the answers to the Pilgrim’s Computer in Starfield?

Pilgrim’s Rest is not your final destination in the Unity mission in Starfield, as the Pilgrim’s Final Writing contains the next location you must visit. To access this, you need to bypass the Pilgrim’s Computer, which requires a short reading comprehension quiz.

If you are anything like me, I missed the Pilgrim’s Writings scattered around the Pilgrim’s Rest area and was completely stumped whenever I opened the computer. These texts hidden around the area are key to unlocking the locked door. Below are all the answers that you need to fill in.

What is the Unity.

People are necessary. But people are madness.

Myself.

In stopping. In embracing compassion.

After this, you will gain access to the Pilgrim’s Final Writing which directs you to the Hyla II System to investigate the Scorpion’s Sting.

Where to find Hyla II in Starfield

You likely will need several Grav Jumps to reach this distant Star System. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hyla II is a planet in the Hyla Star System, just to the east of the Kryx Star System. Use the map above for reference. Hyla II will be the second planet from the star and the location of your next major puzzle.

This is a pretty far jump from Indum II, so you will likely need to rev up your Grav Drive multiple times to make this long journey. Try not to stop in the Kryx System, however, as this is the home base of the Crimson Fleet. Unless you have already started the Crimson Fleet faction storyline, you will get into a tough situation.

How to solve the Scorpion’s Sting puzzle in Starfield

Though there is little direction, the Scorpion’s Sting puzzle is fairly simple to solve in Starfield. A beam of light is emitting from a tower looming overhead while the floating panel controls the direction of the beam. You can press the four buttons on the panel to send the beam in the corresponding direction.

After completing the puzzle, your map will update with the location of the Hunter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ground before you is a constellation map. To solve this puzzle, you need to direct the beam of light to the furthest dot on the left. To do this, simply use your ethereal D-pad to go down and to the left.

Once you hit the correct spot on the map, an orb of light will appear and your map will be updated with your next location. This will mark Oborum Prime as your next course where you will begin the next mission, In Their Footsteps.

About the author