Starfield: How to complete the Supra Et Ultra mission

Supra Et Ultra is the first mission for the UC Vanguard faction in Starfield and acts as the entry exam to join the volunteer military force.

You can access this mission after meeting with Commander Tuala alongside Sarah Morgan, kicking off this faction storyline.

The UC Vanguard faction’s main storyline is not very long and a quest chain I urge you to complete as soon as you can. Even if you do not agree with the UC, you can still earn tons of credits, experience, and some of the best spacesuits in Starfield. Before you go off to fight the Crimson Fleet and Terrormorphs though, you will need to pass your first test.

How to join the UC Vanguard in Starfield

It will be hard to miss this massive building in the MAST District. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joining the UC Vanguard in Starfield is easy. All you need to do is enter the central MAST building located just above the NAT station. Here, you will see Commander Tuala, who you should already be acquainted with, standing post at his desk.

Ask the Commander any question you might want to know about the United Colonies, Vanguard, and UC citizenship. Even if you picked the United Colonies Native trait, this does not automatically make you a UC citizen. In order to gain citizenship, which comes with both an all-encompassing discount on UC goods and land ownership rights, you will need to serve.

From here, simply accept Commander Tuala’s offer and you will be directed toward the Orientation Hall within the MAST building. You can learn more about the United Colonies’ long history or rush to your first test.

How to pass the UC Vanguard Exam in Starfield

Return to Tuala to collect your reward and swear in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After going through the Orientation Hall you will reach your destination at the exam room. You will walk into a pilot simulation that will act as your first and only test to enter the UC Vanguard. For this test, all you need to do is survive three waves of attacking ships in an asteroid field.

If you have any proficiency in space combat, this test should be a breeze. Surviving three waves will approve you to join the UC Vanguard, however, you can stick around for all six to earn extra bonuses from Commander Tuala. Don’t worry too much about failing, as you will be allowed to restart the test as many times as you need.

I was a little short on credits and needed the extra money, so I stuck out the test and completed all six tiers. Below are all the tiers and possible credit bonuses you can receive from Commander Tuala:

Tier Three – 7,000 Credits

Tier Four – 8,500 Credits

Tier Five – 10,000 Credits

Tier Six – 20,000 Credits

Once you finish, you can receive your reward and swear into the Vanguard. After this, you will continue on to your first mission as an official regiment member.

About the author