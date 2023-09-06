Starfield: How to complete the Distilling Confidence mission

Starfield wastes no time getting you involved in quests you can complete for modest rewards. This starts in the city of New Atlantis, where you can finish the quest Distilling Confidence within your first few minutes of arriving.

Distilling Confidence is a side quest given to you by a woman named Nyssa. She is a local bartender at The Viewport tavern, which is right inside the Spaceport region of New Atlantis. Speaking to Nyssa will reveal she has plans for a killer new drink, but she’s missing a key ingredient for it. That ingredient was supposed to be delivered to her by a courier, but the package containing the ingredient was seemingly confiscated by authorities.

Your job is to find where the package is, break it out of wherever it’s being held, and then return it to Nyssa.

Completing the Distilling Confidence quest in Starfield

As previously mentioned, you can speak to Nyssa at The Viewport to begin the Distilling Confidence quest. Once you start the quest, make sure to track it by going to your mission log and clicking on its entry.

From here, you will need to make your way back to where your ship is docked. Your quest marker will tell you to go past your ship and inside a warehouse, called Storage Room A, located at the back of the landing dock.

However, getting inside the warehouse is no easy feat. You either need to persuade the guard, named Emin Macar, who is standing by the warehouse door, or find a way to sneak in.

I persuaded the guard, as it’s much simpler than sneaking inside. Persuading Emin Macar isn’t too difficult, and you can talk to him and choosing the [Persuade] dialogue option. Once this happens, you can pick all of the green-colored options to successfully convince him to give you his keycard so you can head on inside.

The package for Nyssa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your persuasion fails, then you need to hack the nearby computer using a Digpick. This isn’t too challenging either, as it’s a Novice level lock.

Related: How to join the Freestar Collective in Starfield

Either way, once you’re inside Storage Room A, you can follow your quest marker to Nyssa’s Package, which is sitting in a yellow crate on a shelf. With it, return to Nyssa, and you will complete the Distilling Confidence quest in Starfield.

About the author