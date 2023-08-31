Starfield: How to access the secure storage in the Distilling Confidence mission

The Distilling Confidence mission in Starfield can be picked up at New Atlantis at Jemison. If you visit The Viewport bar, you will find someone badly in need of your help, but getting what they need isn’t easy.

The Distilling Confidence mission

For the Distilling Confidence mission in Starfield, Nyssa Marcano will ask you to get some items she needs from the security lockup. She was trying to bring in some special things to help her business when they were picked up by security and locked away. You’ll need to figure out a way to get into the secure storage locker without causing too much of a scene.

How to access the secure storage on Jemison

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you get the mission, a waypoint will appear on your screen, leading you to the secure storage facility. The door is firmly locked, and a man outside will tell you there is no way you are getting in.

You have two main options at this point. You can attempt to Persuade the man at the door to let you in, or you might attempt to use a Digipick to hack the door when nobody is around. The first might not work, and the second could backfire, but there is another way. You can simply be patient.

The trick right now is to just not worry about it. There is a lot more to do on Jemison, so start diving into other missions. By making your way through some of these other missions, you will slowly get access to what you need to get into the secure storage area.

A Tree Grows In New Atlantis – this is the first mission you get on the planet, and you will need to play through a couple of sections of it. It is pretty simple and will be time-gated during each phase. Just go do something else, then come back after a while and do the next step.

Tapping The Grid – this should pop up as you play through some New Atlantis content and visit the different areas. Help Reyez to figure out what is happening in The Well.

Alternating Currents – this will start directly after Tapping the Grid; make sure you interact with Reyez while she is walking away.

Keeping the Peace – While you are working on Alternative Currents, you should pass a security guard who tells you to contact Sergeant Yumi. He needs help with some security issues.

Keep doing jobs for Sergeant Yumi until he is willing to give you a key to the secure storage room.

Once you have the key, you can head inside and grab the items that you need, then drop them off at the Viewport for your reward.

