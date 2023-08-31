Starfield: How to climb to the junction box in Alternating Currents

The Landing Pad in Starfield
Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the Alternating Currents mission in Starfield, players will be faced with an awkwardly placed junction box that they will need to climb to. If anything, this acts as a good lesson to think critically about your environment and find solutions that might exist outside of the experience you have had so far in the game.

How to get to the junction box in Alternating Currents

The route to climb to the junction box in Starfield
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Up until this point, all the junction boxes you need to get to have been easy to walk to. To get to the junction box in the Alternative Currents mission, you will need to climb. If you walk around the area, you will find that there is no direct route onto the walkway that the junction box is on, or at least nothing obvious from the room that you are in. While there is actually a way up there, the start of that route is quite far from the room you are in, and it’s not something you would realize until you walk it from the other direction.

This is because you have to climb, and it can be just a little awkward. The good news is that your character will auto-mantle when you are close to something that you can climb, but finding a good route can still be a little awkward.

First, climb on the lower end of the large green turbine near the pale blue barrel that is just below the broken point of the platform above. Now, carefully jump across and grab the top of the white machine on the wall. This can be a little awkward, as you need to jump at the narrower end of the device for your character to mantle to it.

Don’t get flustered if it doesn’t quite work a couple of times. Keep trying, and eventually, you will get it. Stand on top of the white device, and then you can jump up and mantle to the walkway above. When you get there, open the junction box and then turn it off, as instructed. This will allow you to continue on with the rest of the mission, bringing you to other junction boxes before finally giving you a choice to make as to where you will help Louisa Reyez or Zoe Kaminski.

For one of the steps, you need to activate yet another junction box, and I noticed that that quest marker did not get ticked off. If this happens to you, don’t get distracted. As long as the next waypoint pops up, you can ignore the fact that the old one won’t disappear.

