Starfield: How to complete the Bare Metal Mission on planet Volii Alpha

In Starfield, you can visit different planets and complete various missions to earn credits and XP, a gameplay loop that holds true in Bare Metal, a side mission that starts on planet Volii Alpha and involves finding a graffiti artist called the Warlord.

During this mission, you’ll have to make certain choices that have long-lasting repercussions, so it’s best to know the outcomes ahead of time.

Starfield Bare Metal Mission Walkthrough

Interact with Frank Renick at Neon Tactical. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Bare Metal mission in Starfield starts after you speak with Frank Renick at the Neon Tactical shop on planet Volii Alpha. Take a left after exiting from the spaceport elevator in the Neon Core area, and look for the Trade Authority building. Renick’s Neon Tactical shop is located just beside the Trade Authority store.

Renick is a vendor from whom you can buy weapons and ammunition. Speak to this NPC to learn more about the Robot Styx, and how the Warlord vandalized it with graffiti. Select the dialogue option that Renick informs that the Warlord is part of the Disciples gang, and can be found inside the Euphorika bar on the Ebbside area.

Where to find the Warlord in Bare Metal Mission in Starfield

Take the Ebbside entrance beside Emporium on Neon Core. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Enter the Euphorika bar to find crew mates and other characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to Euphorika, you need to visit the Ebbside area from Neon Core. Exit Renick’s shop and take the Ebbside door between the Emporium and Terrabrew Coffee shop. This entrance leads directly to the Euphorika bar. Get inside the Bar and interact with the Warlord to progress to the next objective of the Bare Metal mission.

Tip: You’ll also find certain recruitable crew members at the Euphorika bar, so speak to them before leaving.

Should you persuade or kill the Warlord in Bare Metal Mission in Starfield?

You can persuade or attack the Warlord. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Inside the Euphorika bar, you’ll find the Warlord wearing a painted urban outfit. Speak to this NPC and ask him about his recent work on the Robot Styx. The Warlord admits to the crime but is in no mood to pay for his actions. At this point, you’ll get the choice to either persuade the Warlord or attack him through dialogue options.

Use the Manipulation skill if you have it unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can persuade the Warlord by selecting the dialogue choice that says, “You’re going to pay for the damages.”

Having certain skills unlocked gives you extra dialogue options while speaking to NPCs. For instance, I unlocked and ranked up skills like Manipulation, Intimidation, and Persuasion to get the dialogue choices shown in the image above.

Select dialogue choices that are civil and steer away from violence to convince the Warlord. Alternatively, you can attack this character inside the bar and collect the credits from his corpse. Persuading the Warlord is no doubt the best outcome in this mission, as he hands over the credits peacefully.

Starfield Bare Metal Mission Rewards

Collect the rewards from Renick after speaking to the Warlord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After dealing with the Warlord, return to the Neon Tactical shop and speak to Renick. He asks you whether the Warlord pleaded for mercy, choose whichever dialogue option you see fit.

Follow through the conversation to complete this Starfield mission and Renick will reward you with 2,500 Credits for your efforts.

