Starfield hater becomes laughingstock after basic astronomy blunder

This is already one of the more controversial titles in a while, for some reason.

The discourse around Starfield has been something to behold over the past few weeks and months, with many jumping to criticize the game before its release.

One of those “critics” got a harsh lesson in astronomy today by way of a public roasting after one of several anti-Starfield posts on Twitter. The FPS’ world exploration of hundreds of planets has been a key selling point, but this person is not sold, to say the least.

Bro, it’s a gas giant….. did you fail out of fifth grade? https://t.co/MRsWqnUfih — Alex is "straight" but obsessed with Bailey Jay (@OhNoItsAlexx) August 29, 2023

The Twitter user, a YouTuber named KingThrash, continued his recent tirade about the upcoming Bethesda title by pointing out screenshots of planets that cannot be explored “because exploration was a lie.” The only problem is that the planets are gas giants, meaning they’re made purely of gas and can’t be landed on whatsoever.

“Bro, it’s a gas giant,” said fellow YouTuber OhNoItsAlexx. “Did you fail out of fifth grade?”

The roast continued in the replies and on Reddit, where people quickly took notice of KingThrash’s YouTube channel, where there’s a very specific theme. That theme is “Starfield bad.”

The conversations around Starfield have been going on for a while now, with a specific sect of the internet claiming it’s the worst possible game of all time and the fall of Bethesda. Others are hailing it as the next big thing, while others are simply waiting to play it to make their own opinion.

Whether the YouTuber has a personal vendetta against the game or is simply trying to capitalize on the rage bait is unclear, but they should probably put some more effort into their posts next time, lest they get torched again.

He doesn’t like Starfield, I guess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then again, on Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter), engagement is paramount and a way of earning money, so he’ll probably be back with another piss-poor take very soon.

