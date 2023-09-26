Starfield fans want Bethesda to address game’s ‘biggest disappointment’ in future DLCs

Although Starfield has easily been one of the biggest video game releases of the year, some starfarers have found some glaring issues throughout their time exploring the cosmos. In fact, the community was able to build up a list of disappointments that they’ve run into during their time out in space.

According to many players, one of Starfield‘s biggest issues stems from the severe lack of variety that the procedurally generated planets have when it comes to places of interest. For example, outside of the major cities and settlements, there are only a certain amount of different locations that players can find on the randomly generated planets—and much to the player base’s dismay, they are all designed in the exact same way.

Each POI type has the same design. For example, every science outpost will look the same, both from the outside and in. If a player has landed at an abandoned cryo facility or a mining operation, they now know exactly how every cryo facility and mining operation will look and play like. The AI enemies found within, the assets inside, and the general layout of the location don’t change, no matter what kind of planet the location is found on.

As a result, it has quickly killed the immersion for some players, especially those who have been brought up with the expansive, detailed worlds of Fallout and Skyrim. In both of those popular titles, the POIs that players would stumble upon would be treasure troves of hidden stories within the lore, which could be discovered through little notes, journal entries, and other clues scattered around the area.

The locations also all had their own unique designs and presented their own challenge and intrigue to the players since they had to steel themselves and venture forward without knowing what lay ahead.

“I really miss knowing each map marker was going to be a unique, handcrafted POI that fit into the area and added to the story,” one player on the Starfield subreddit said. “Now if it’s more than 500 km away, I’m not going. If I recognize the name, not going.”

Although this is a major problem for Starfield‘s general player experience, it could be extremely difficult for the developers to create truly unique locations for hundreds of planets across a hundred solar systems. The vastness of space has been perfectly exemplified by Starfield, but in turn, the special moments that players had by stumbling upon a secret base or abandoned vault have been lost to the void.

Even still, it is fine for space explorers to hope for the best, but prepare for the disappointment when it comes to any possible changes to the POI system moving forward.

About the author