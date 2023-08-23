Starfield fans have one crucial piece of advice ahead of launch

Starfield’s launch is right around the corner, and more and more players are jumping on the hype train. However, some community members are warning players about one important detail ahead of Starfield’s launch on Sept. 6.

A user claimed in a Reddit post on Aug. 22 that players should not underestimate Starfield’s system requirements, especially when it comes to playing on an SSD versus an HDD. “If you have an HDD and are wondering if you should buy an SSD, you probably should,” the post reads.

The author explained their experience with similar games that also ideally require an SSD. “Games like Star Citizen are nigh-impossible to play on HDD” because they “stream things in and out constantly,” the author added. For this reason, they advised that playing Starfield on an SSD is a necessity for PC gamers who intend to run the game smoothly.

SSDs are practically essential for gamers nowadays, so it’s no surprise that they’re also a necessity for Starfield.

The game’s world and space exploration is going to take a lot of space (tee-hee). Image via Bethesda

The developers advised that an SSD is required for both the minimum and recommended specs of Starfield. With community members corroborating this information, it’s a smart idea to invest in an SSD before the game launches on Sept. 6 if you don’t already have one. It’s better to get it sorted now than struggle to play the game on launch day.

Starfield is likely to be the biggest release of the year. Bethesda hasn’t released a major PC or console title since 2018, when Fallout 76 launched, and has been focusing on Starfield ever since. Their marketing is in full force at the time of writing, with the developers already showcasing a ton of exciting features ahead of launch.

There’s much more to be seen, though, as Todd Howard claims there are tons of surprises that await us in Starfield.

