Starfield fans are fighting a losing war as review bombers strike

Starfield’s Metacritic rating has been commandeered by a meteor shower of negative reviews this week. The space-based epic currently boasts an 87 out of 100 for its critic reviews, however, the general public has been far from kind to Bethesda’s newest release.

As of publication, Starfield’s negative reviews have almost eclipsed its positive counterparts. Out of 5,280 ratings, Starfield has 2,279 negative reviews, and 2,443 positive reviews, with the rest sitting somewhere in the middle.

The entire collection of reviews equates to a 5.6 out of 10 User Score on Metacritic. And with each day, hundreds of reviews are added to the dogpile.

Players across the reviewing platform complain mostly of “poor optimization” and fps issues. But a collection of players are even creating accounts to counteract review bombs.

Some people have begged readers to “not listen to the negative reviews” that cast a shadow over its true score. But these reviews have been almost completely covered by zeroes across the board.

Fortunately for Bethesda, Steam’s review system classifies its collection of comments as “Mostly Positive” out of the 37,000 on the platform.

While review bombs are surely a concern for Bethesda, on the flip side, Starfield has been far from a failure for the developers.

Sales have been astronomical. Bethesda’s newest intellectual property in 25 years has broken milestone after milestone, and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon.

Starfield reached 300,000 concurrent Steam players alone mere days ago, beating the beloved Skyrim’s record in the process. Not only that, but they surpassed 6 million players across all platforms three days prior.

It even managed to accrue over one million concurrent users within its first 27 hours after its full release.

Whether they can continue breaking records is yet to be determined. But it seems the reviews haven’t stopped it in its tracks.

