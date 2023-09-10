Starfield smashes Skyrim’s record, surpasses 300k concurrent Steam players

Starfield has become a commercial success even before its official launch. Not only did the game receive positive reviews from critics, but it also attracted hundreds of thousands of players during its early access period. On Sept. 10, it even surpassed its previous peak concurrent players on Steam, a number that eclipses even Skyrim’s record.

Starfield achieved over 230,000 peak concurrent players on Steam in its early access period. It then reached an all-time peak of 269,177 concurrent players on Steam on Sept. 6, its full release date. It also surpassed over a million concurrent players across all platforms in the first 27 hours of its full launch. However, it seems the game will only keep rising as it has now achieved a concurrent peak of 313,993 on Steam. While this number is impressive in its own right, the record is now above that of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which currently has a concurrent peak of 287,411 players.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

According to SteamDB, there are over 300,000 players currently playing Starfield on Steam at the time of writing. It’s also worth mentioning that the game is available on Game Pass, so that number is likely significantly larger across all its platforms.

It’s also worth noting Starfield‘s current concurrent player peak is still not the largest of all the Bethesda games, as the number is still below Fallout 4‘s all-time peak of 472,962, which it achieved over eight years ago. However, the space exploration game is still going strong, with a currently reported total of over 6 million players across all platforms, making it Bethesda’s biggest launch of all time, according to the developer.

Starfield is currently only available on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass. Despite this, the game has been able to break several records, and judging by its current trajectory, it’s possible it may break even more records in its lifetime.

About the author