Starfield fans all hate this ‘terrible’ minigame

The world of Starfield is vast, but not everything in it is worthwhile. On Sept. 18, fans agreed the temple minigame is boring and overused.

Temples in Starfield give you new powers like infinite oxygen, but to get them you have to solve a minigame. The minigame involves flying in zero gravity and collecting five orbs of stars. It sounds fun at first, but you have to do it 24 times to unlock all the powers in the game.

The puzzle itself looks spectacular. “I thought it was a neat concept with the zero gravity in this self contained anomaly and the music welling up as you grabbed the light and the rings spinning faster,” one player wrote on Reddit. It’s the repetitiveness that kills it, and many players agree.

“At least they should have couple different ‘puzzles’. I don’t need 24 unique temples but having 24 identical is kind of lame for sure,” another player added. Asking for 24 different minigames is an overkill but having some variety will keep gamers somewhat engaged.

I don’t think Bethesda will ever change this, but since the developers are focused on community feedback, maybe there is a small chance. We’ll just have to wait and see.

