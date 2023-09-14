Starfield disproves popular conspiracy theory with simple Easter egg

Not only does Starfield provide hours upon hours of gameplay and exploration, but it’s also helping to disprove conspiracy theories to finally bring an end to a 50-year-old argument.

On July 20, 1969, mankind completed its biggest step in history ever by setting foot on the moon, which remarkably happened just 66 years after the Wright brothers completed Earth’s first-ever flight by a human.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s arrival on our natural satellite was indeed a giant leap for mankind, yet has been plagued by conspiracies ever since on whether the Moon landing actually occurred or whether it was faked in a Hollywood studio.

Well, wonder no more, as Starfield has provided definitive proof that mankind did indeed land on the moon in 1969, which is surely all the evidence anyone needs.

It’s there for all to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A trip to Luna, aka the Moon, in Starfield, provides some historical sightseeing with the Apollo Moon Landing site waiting to be found—and it’s an easy trip to take.

You can see the landing craft with your own eyes, as well as the American flag, so there is no doubt at all that it happened. Plus, in case you are wondering, the Moon isn’t made of cheese—you’ll just be taking a bite out of a large piece of rock.

I’m not entirely sure why the Moon Landing conspiracy is still happening, to be honest, as we all saw Fry visit the historical site in Futurama, plus the Transformers movie franchise showed us that the event actually happened. Both of those, obviously, are accurate representations of history.

In fact, while we’re here, we can also confirm that the Earth is not flat, as shown in Starfield, but we’re unable to confirm or deny what is happening at Area 51.

About the author