Starfield: Best Laser (LAS) ship weapons, ranked

In Starfield, you can outfit your ship with a variety of weapon systems which all serve specific purposes in deep-space combat. Laser ship weapons are best suited for destroying an enemy ship’s shield to expose its hull for eventual destruction.

Before you unlock Particle Beam weapons in Starfield, you will likely be using ships with Laser, Ballistic, and perhaps Missile Launcher weapons. Given that you need to take out shields before you can destroy any ship in your path, finding the best Laser ship weapons will give you a head start on the early game. These are our picks for the best Laser ship weapons in Starfield.

The Best Laser Weapons in Starfield

4) Dragon 241 Pulse Laser

The Dragon-type Laser weapons are great starters if you are looking to build your own ship early on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are looking for burst damage from your Laser weapon systems, then the Dragon 241 is a good pick. The Pulse Laser deals massive damage, giving out 32 shield damage per shot, although it does have a relatively slow fire rate at 2.5. Against weaker vessels, the Dragon 241 should be more than enough to take out enemy shields, but for stronger opponents, you might want to consider a weapon with more DPS.

3) Dragon 231P IR Pulse Laser

The Dragon 231P offers a high fire rate for lower damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragon 231P is a different version of the Pulse Laser listed above. Instead of prioritizing damage-per-shot, the Dragon 231P instead prioritizes fire rate. With a 6.65 fire rate, you can quickly take out enemy shields much faster, even though you deal slightly less damage. This weapon system has a short range, though only costing three max power, you can invest more of your ship’s energy into functions to help you navigate around the battle better.

2) Reza 300 PHz SX Laser

Though Particle weapons are typically preferred due to their even distribution of damage, no weapon can destroy shields like a Reza 300. It only takes a few shots for the Reza 300 to completely obliterate a shield, dealing 63 damage per shot.

Whereas this weapon has pure damage on its side, it is the slowest Laser weapon I’ve seen so far with only a 1.5 fire rate and an extremely limited 800 range. Though not without its shortcomings, it is still an incredibly powerful tool for your arsenal. The main limiting factor blocking the Reza 300 from the top spot however is its extensive requirements. Not only do you need to reach level 36, but also unlock Piloting Tier Four and Starship Design Tier Two.

1) Vanguard Starseeker Pulse Laser

Vanguard Ship weapons are hard to beat, from Laser to Particle Beam weapon systems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vanguard weapons are undoubtedly the best ship weapons in Starfield, with few exceptions, and make joining the faction well worth it. The Starseeker is one such example as it deals an impressive 21 shield damage without sacrificing its 6.0 fire rate.

Though still capped at 1,000 range like many other laser weapons, once you are in range of enemies then their shields can be ripped to shreds. This does have a requirement to unlock the Tier Four Piloting Skill before you can purchase this from a ship technician.

