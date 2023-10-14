Starfield: Best Class C ship weapons, ranked

In Starfield, your spaceship is not only your primary mode of transportation between the galaxies of the Settled Systems but also your only line of defense while among the stars. Considering the random attacks you might encounter from Spacers, House Va’ruun Zealots, and even Starborn, you want the best weapons available for your ship.

Space ships in Starfield are divided by reactor types, with three different classes: A, B, and C Class ships. If you have a Class C ship, then you can only use modules that are designed for that corresponding class. If you are running with a Class C ship, you certainly have plenty of options for weapons to outfit your ship with.

Here are our picks for the best Class C weapons in Starfield.

Five best Class C Ship Weapons ranked

Just like Class A and Class B, Class C modules can only be implemented on Class C vessels. You still have access to the entire range of damage types, such as lasers, particle beams, ballistics, and, my favorite, missile launchers.

5) Obliterator 250MeV Alpha Turret

The Obliterator does exactly what its name might suggest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Obliterator is an extremely cost-effective turret choice that deals massive damage to both hulls and shields. The Obliterator also has a low power requirement, standing at around 30 percent, leaving plenty of room for your ship’s other functions.

Though I usually prefer manual weapons as opposed to automatic turrets, even I couldn’t deny how useful the Obliterator can be. You can pick up this weapon at the Ship Technician on Neon in the Volii System.

4) PB0-300 Alpha Beam

You can unleash a flurry of powerful blows with the PB0-300. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The PB0-300 Alpha Beam is an excellent alternative to the Obliterator above. Though it deals less damage and requires a higher power consumption, I’ve placed it this far on the list simply because of its high fire rate.

You won’t miss out on the damage-per-shot too much as you are able to spam down enemy vessel’s shields and hulls at a much, much faster rate. You can also purchase this as an auto-turret, but accuracy is far less of a concern with this high fire rate. You can purchase this module from the Neon Ship Technician in the Volii System.

3) Disruptor 3340 Alpha Beam

The Disruptor is a great tool if you are looking for extreme range | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Disruptor 3340 is another beam weapon that deals consistent damage to both shields and hull. This module has a high fire rate and decent damage, but my favorite feature of the Disruptor 3340 is undoubtedly the long range.

With a range of 3,502, I’ve yet to find a Class C beam weapon with a higher range than this. I have found this range particularly useful in getting the jump on enemy ships and landing a flurry of hits before I even enter their range. You can find the Disruptor 3340 Alpha Beam on New Atlantis in the Alpha Centuari System.

2) Tsukisasu 40K Missile Launcher

Missile Launchers are slow but powerful weapons | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Missile launchers are my personal favorite weapon system, as there is nothing quite like chunking down an enemy’s health bar with only a single click. The Tsukisasu 40K is the best route for Class C ships in this regard.

This missile launcher has a massive range and deals 82 total damage to both shields and hull. Given the nature of the weapon, the fire rate is low however it still does pack a punch. Though Atlatl is the better missile launcher for Class A and B ships, Tsukisasu is the way to go for Class C vessels. You can find this weapon module from the Ship Technician on Neon in the Volii System.

1) MKE-9A Auto Gauss Gun

This is the best ballistic weapon for Class C ships although it has a fairly high requirement to unlock. Not only do you need to ensure your Piloting and Ship Designer Skills are maxed out to use this weapon, but you also need to reach level 57 before you can even catch a glimpse of this module.

The wait is worth it, however, as the Gauss Gun deals 50 hull damage and 15 shield damage per shot with an impressively high fire rate. It has a relatively short range and requires a higher degree of ship power, but this is a weapon for sealing a kill in close range within just seconds.

Once you’ve satisfied the conditions to use the weapon, you can pick it up from a number of Ship Services Technicians including on New Atlantis, Neon, and HopeTown.

