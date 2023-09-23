Starfield: Best Bessel III-B Outpost location

Outposts are vital to collecting resources in Starfield, and the moon Bessel III-B is undoubtedly one of the most resource-rich terrestrial masses in the entire game. If you can find the perfect spot, you can extract up to five resources at once—though it will take knowledge and patience.

If you intend to do a lot of crafting or research in Starfield, you will need to start gathering resources and organic materials. Instead of meticulously roaming the planet with your Laser Cutter, it is much more efficient to simply set up an outpost with an extractor. If you are trying to find the best place on Bessel III-B to set up your outpost, this is what you should know.

Where is Bessel III-B in Starfield?

The Bessel System is close to Narion, where you started Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though I heard that Bessel III-B was one of the most resource-rich moons in Starfield, I initially had no idea where to find it. Bessel III-B is in the Bessel system, close to the Narion star system.

Bessel III-B is special because it is home to multiple, often overlapping, necessary resources that you will commonly need in crafting and research. These resources include Aluminum, Nickel, Iron, Argon, and exotic inorganic resources such as Cobalt, Platinum, and Neon.

Where should you set your Outpost on Bessel III-B in Starfield?

You should set your Outpost and extractor where the most resources overlap on Bessel III-B in Starfield. This can be difficult to determine because the actual makeup of the planet is randomly generated and consequently different for every player. Still, there are some tips that I can give you so you don’t need to aimlessly wander the moon.

You need to find the point on your version of Bessel III-B where most biomes meet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Different resources are found at different biomes, therefore you need to find the intersecting points of the three primary biomes on Bessel III-B: Mountains, Rocky Desert, and Hills.

To do this, go into the planet’s orbit and scan for resources. From here, put your mouse on a low sensitivity and begin clicking around for a potential landing spot. The biome will be listed in the bottom right-hand corner above the “Land” option. Keep clicking around until you have a general area where all three biomes intersect, and then land.

This will be the most time-consuming part of the process, as it took me around 30 minutes to track down this exact area, but it will save you time in the long run. From here, you still might need to travel a bit if your landing area is even slightly off, but keep your scanner to find this sweet spot once you’re on the ground. After this, set up your outpost and extractor and start to rake in the resources.

