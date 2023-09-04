Starfield A Legacy Forged: Should you breed Aceles or disperse Microbes?

A Legacy Forged in the final mission for the United Colonies Vanguard faction in Starfield, and requires you to make two major decisions. The most pressing question, however, is how to deal with the Terrormorph threat, eliminating them with either the Microbes virus or the Aceles.

At this point in the storyline, you have seen the threat that Xenowarfare poses, as well as some of the darker secrets that have been hidden by the United Colonies. While one decision is a slower yet safer option, the other could show results much faster. Before you make your choice, you might want to see which one is better.

Here is everything that you need to know about eliminating the Terrormorphs in Starfield. Note: there are huge spoilers for the Vanguard quest ahead.

Should you choose the Aceles or Microbes in Starfield?

No matter what you choose, both breeding the Aceles and dispersing the Microbes will eventually eliminate the Terrormorphs. While the latter is a faster, yet potentially more risky method, it proves to be just as effective as the Aceles.

The Aceles is a hulking monster that consumes Terrormorphs | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The largest ramification of your choice will be how your companions react to either option. Companions such as Sarah Morgan and Barrett approve the use of the Microbes virus, vouching for the science behind the choice. Others, including Sam Coe and Andreja, are far more wary of the virus and will instead prefer the use of the Aceles, the much safer and slower method of addressing the Terrormorph threat.

At the end of Starfield’s main storyline, you will be able to see that the Terrormorphs have been pushed into extinction, regardless of whether you selected the Aceles or Microbes. In the same meeting with the United Colonies Cabinet, you also need to decide the fate of the disgraced Admiral Vae Victis. This decision contains its own line of cascading consequences that you might want to know before choosing.

