Should you buy the Euphorika member’s lounge pass in Starfield?

The city of Neon in Starfield has no shortage of nightclubs, bars, and lounges for players to wash their troubles away with a nice drink of Aurora.

While the Astral Lounge is the biggest of these establishments, Euphorika is perhaps the classiest. However, to get full access to the lounge, you will need to purchase a member’s pass, which does not come cheap.

Before purchasing the member’s lounge pass in Euphorika, you might be curious about what exactly the pass unlocks for you. After all, when you’re spending your hard-earned credits in Starfield, you want to know what you’re receiving in return.

What does the Euphorika member’s lounge pass unlock?

You can find Euphorika in the Ebbside area of Neon. Ebbside is accessible through a number of side doors located alongside the main street of the Neon Core. At the lounge, you can enter and speak to a bartender, who will say that for the low, low price of 5,000 credits, you can enter the members-only lounge area.

The bartender who sells you the member’s lounge pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to purchase the member’s pass for 5,000 credits, you can enter the back door near the bar and make your way up some stairs to reach a much more intimate lounge area. There’s a private bar, ample seating, and a nice peaceful atmosphere.

Speaking to the bartender here will allow you to buy a number of specialty drinks, including Aurora, which costs roughly 700 credits.

Aurora is banned across the Settled Systems, with the exception of Neon, so be careful you don’t try and leave with some, as it is considered contraband. Upon consuming Aurora, your character will be able to slow time by 40 percent for 10 seconds.

Aside from that, there are sometimes unique characters that you interact with in the Euphorika member’s lounge. It should also be noted one of those characters is a key part of the Crimson Fleet quest line in Starfield. For that quest line, you will be forced to buy a Euphorika member’s lounge pass, unless you have already purchased one previously.

Is the Euphorika member’s lounge pass worth it?

The Euphorika member’s lounge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should buy the member’s lounge pass. The simplest reason is you will eventually need to anyway if you’re planning on completing the Crimson Fleet quest line.

However, this is also one of the easier locations to acquire Aurora, which you can either consume or attempt to smuggle off of Neon. For 5,000 credits, getting access to Aurora and a special, private location isn’t too bad of a return.

