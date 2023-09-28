Lightsabers and Stormtroopers: The Star Wars invasion of Starfield continues to ramp up

There are so many Star Wars mods available in Starfield now, including ones that turn NPCs into Stormtroopers, reskin clothes into Boba Fett and Mandalorian outfits, and even add a Sith character creator, that it should just have been a Star Wars game.

Although Starfield has many unique elements, players find many aspects needing improvement, from the poor map feature, the consistent glitches, the low performance, the difficult scanning features, and the lack of customization.

Bethesda has addressed some of these in updates. Still, for the most part, they can’t do little about adding customization options or completely refiguring the map feature.

This is where the mods come into play. Mods are a great way to enhance a game or bring new elements. And seeing as Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises of all time with many incredible science fiction elements, it’s no wonder there are so many Star Wars mods for Starfield to help bring life, customization, and nostalgia.

There are now several mods for the more iconic aspects of Star Wars, such as Boba Fett and the Mandalorian outfit, Lightsabers, Stormtrooper outfits, and Sith characters.

At this stage, players are basically turning it into Star Warsfield.

While there aren’t loads of Star Wars mods yet, more are being added to Starfield’s ever-growing collection every day. For the next ones, players hope to see Jedi powers, the Cal Kestis poncho, and a speeder bike to travel across planets.

Seeing more Star Wars mods may take some time, but they certainly make Starfield a far more enjoyable game and make it feel like a galaxy far, far away.

