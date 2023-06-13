Is Starfield available on GeForce Now?

The recent Starfield Direct presentation at the Xbox Games Showcase has thousands of gamers ready to plunge themselves into the depths of space. However, there are some fans who are wondering if they will get to play Bethesda’s new IP at all. Namely, GeForce Now subscribers are curious if Starfield will be arriving for their preferred video game streaming service.

GeForce Now is a paid streaming service that allows players to use different tiers of Nvidia hardware to play hundreds of video games through the cloud. If you are a current subscriber of GeForce Now, you might notice that there are no Bethesda titles available on the service. This is because they are all on Xbox Game Pass, the biggest game streaming service in the world.

Given the fact that Microsoft owns Bethesda, it’s no surprise to see that Starfield will be a day-one arrival for Xbox Game Pass. Usually, this would mean that Starfield would be on that service exclusively. However, it has recently been announced that Game Pass titles will become available through GeForce Now, and that has seemingly made it possible for Starfield to be playable through Nvidia’s streaming service.

Can you play Starfield on GeForce Now?

At the time of writing, neither Microsoft nor Nvidia has announced anything specific in regard to Starfield on GeForce Now. All we know is that the companies are planning to allow some of the Game Pass library to be streamed on devices that support GeForce Now.

It’s currently unknown which Game Pass titles will be playable through GeForce Now, but, in theory, Starfield could be one of those games. It would certainly be a major addition to the GeForce Now lineup, but there is nothing to indicate that it will be added to the service at this time.

If Starfield does become available on GeForce Now, though, then players who perhaps don’t have a PC that meets the minimum requirements will be able to use the service to play the game (after purchasing it themselves). This is done by using the servers and hardware of Nvidia to stream the game directly to your PC via the cloud.

Related: Starfield will be locked at 30fps on console for one reason

Technically, it doesn’t cost anything to use GeForce Now, as there is a 0$ membership fee for the most basic subscription. However, this only grants you access to generic hardware and one-hour gaming sessions. The higher subscription tiers, which vary in price, give you access to better hardware, up to an RTX 4080, and much longer sessions on the servers.

It remains to be seen whether or not GeForce Now users will be able to stream Starfield when it launches on Sept. 6. We will have to wait and see what Game Pass titles become available on the service later this year.

About the author