How to reduce your mass quickly in Starfield

Your spaceship is your key to the galaxy in Starfield. This means you’ll need to take good care of it and ensure it’s always in a workable state. But if you treat your ship to lots of upgrades, it might lose its ability to move due to excess mass. The same principles apply to your character as well, so it’s important know how to reduce your mass in Starfield.

When you exceed the maximum mass for your ship or character, generally by carrying too many items, you’ll become slower. Moving slower in Starfield gets old quickly, as you want to explore new planets and horizons as fast as possible.

If you’ve been looting like a hoarder and you’re finding that the mass values for your character or ship are out of control, here’s what you can do.

How to reduce your character’s mass in Starfield

Though we would have loved to carry an infinite number of items in our Starfield inventories, that’s not the reality. We found ourselves exceeding our mass limit one too many times. You can reduce your mass in Starfield with the following methods to allow your character to move freely again:

Sell or drop all “Misc” and unnecessary items in your inventory. Transfer your excess items to your ship’s inventory. Transfer your excess items to your private storage.

The first option is our go-to solution for getting rid of trash items overrunning our inventory. If you’d prefer to keep your items, consider the second and third options.

Transferring items to your ship’s inventory is a quick solution, but it can be a double-edged sword. Your ship has a mass limit of its own, and storing items there will make it heavier, so you may eventually need to increase your Starfield ship’s storage size.

Players who like to keep a tidy ship will likely prefer using their private storage to reduce their mass in Starfield, which is located at The Lodge at New Atlantis.

You can find The Lodge on the map of New Atlantis in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Enter The Lodge via its main entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Head upstairs and find the vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Move your heavy items to your private storage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Which items should you get rid of to reduce mass in Starfield?

We recommend getting rid of Misc items first to reduce your mass in Starfield. Most items in the Misc category won’t have any use. If you still need more inventory space, make sure to double-check your active quests to ensure you don’t sell anything important.

How to increase your character’s maximum mass limit in Starfield

You can increase your carry capacity and carry more weight in Starfield by learning the Weight Lifting skill. It’s found under the Physical skills category, and it’s one of the earlier skills that players can learn. Every time you level up Weight Lifting, your character’s maximum mass limit in Starfield will increase, capping at level four.

How to reduce your ship’s mass in Starfield

Keep an eye on your ship’s mass, and try to keep it white, instead of red, which indicates excessive mass. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Reducing your ship’s mass in Starfield is also essential to ensure you don’t sacrifice any agility that could come in handy during combat.

Empty your ship’s inventory of Misc and unnecessary items. Upgrade your ship and add more powerful engines. Support your mass with additional engines.

