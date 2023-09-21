How to get the Telsa Professional’s Kraken in Starfield

The Telsa Professional’s Kraken is a legendary weapon found in Starfield. This is an extremely powerful automatic pistol that is perfect if you have invested points into the Pistol Certification skill.

Throughout my first playthrough of Starfield, I heavily relied on pistols and small arms as my primary form of defense. There are few pistols better than the Telsa Professional’s Kraken, but this can be a difficult item to find. If you are looking to find this item in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get the Telsa Professional’s Kraken in Starfield

The Telsa Professional’s Kraken is a random drop in Starfield and does not appear consistently in one place. This means you could find the pistol in any random crate or off a slain Spacer or any other form of enemy.

I got lucky enough to find the Kraken in a simple storage box at the Nishina Research Center | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Personally, I got lucky during the Entangled mission and managed to find it at the Nishina Research Center on the planet Freya III in the Freya System. I reloaded the save several times to test if this was the item’s static drop location, and while it appeared in several instances, it does not always spawn here.

You can purchase the usual Kraken from most stores and upgrade it through the weapon’s workbench, but the legendary Telsa Professional’s Kraken appears to solely be a rare spawn. If you really want to find this item, however, there is another means of getting it that is much quicker.

Telsa Professional’s Kraken ID Code in Starfield

On PC, you are able to spawn all of the necessary items to essentially create your own Telsa Professional’s Kraken in Starfield. Below are all the ID codes for the weapon modifiers and attachments that come with the Telsa Professional’s Kraken.

Kraken – player.placeatme 0021FEB4

Anti-Personnel Modifier – 000FF442

Hitman Modifier – 00122F1C

Telsa Modifier – 0031C0C6

Bull Barrel – 0094C5C

Recon Laser Sight – 0002BD52

Short Scope – 000447D0

Tactical Magazine – 001230B4

Muzzle Break – 000079CD

High Powered – 000435BA

Though you cannot spawn the exact legendary item, these are all the components that make up this extremely powerful pistol.

About the author