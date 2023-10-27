How to get the Skip Shot Commander’s Va’Ruun Starshard in Starfield

Particle Beam pistols are incredibly powerful small weapons in Starfield, with the Va’ruun Starshard being among the best. Considering this weapon is created by a hostile cult, it can be difficult to acquire.

Like many other weapons in Starfield, you can purchase the Va’ruun Starshard from most merchants after hitting a specific level. You can also venture out to find Legendary modified versions of this weapon if you want a weapon with better stats and effects.

Either way, here is what you need to do to get the Va’ruun Starshard in Starfield.

Where to purchase the Va’ruun Starshard in Starfield

Though the Starshard has a slow fire rate, it makes up for it in damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you reach level 27 in Starfield, you should be able to purchase the Va’ruun Starshard from most weapon sellers across the Settled Systems. An easy place that is guaranteed to have the weapon is the Neon Tactical store found within Neon’s Core on the planet Volii in the Volii Star System.

Despite a remarkably slow fire rate, the Particle Beam pistol is still definitely worth your while as it deals massive damage per shot. If you have invested Skill Points into either Pistols or Particle Beam weapons, then this weapon, even at its most basic form, can be made much stronger.

Where to find the Va’ruun Starshard in Starfield

Go to the Serpentis Star Systems to find plenty of House Va’ruun Faithful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you would rather save the credits and chance getting a better or even Legendary version of the Va’ruun Starshard, then I recommend that you travel to the Serpentis Star System. Serpentis can be found on the map above, to the right of the Kryx and Ixyll Systems.

As its name may suggest, this Star System is home to many worshippers of the giant Serpent, House Va’ruun. Upon entering the orbit of the various planets in Serpentis, you are extremely likely to enter combat with House Va’ruun ships.

From here, use manual ship weapons to target the engines of House Va’ruun ships and invade the stalled ship after its engines have been destroyed. Once inside the ship, you can eliminate the House Va’ruun members on board and search the ship for the Va’ruun Starshard.

Since this weapon, nor any Legendary or Rare versions of it, have a set spawn location, you may have to go through several attempts to find your treasure.

About the author