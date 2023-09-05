Starfield has plenty of secrets hidden behind locked doors and one that is left staring you in the face from the time you arrive at the Lodge is the Mark I armor.

This strong set of armor can be seen extremely early but you shouldn’t be able to get it until you’ve brushed up on your lockpicking skills. Fortunately, we have found another way. As Starfield has seen more players join the mix, tips and tricks have begun to surface and one allows you to get this awesome set of armor with little effort.

How to get the Mark I gear without lockpicking in Starfield

You can loot the mannequin to get the Mark I spacesuit. Video by Dot Esports

The Mark I armor in Starfield can be found inside a glass cabinet downstairs in the Lodge. This typically requires skill with a digpick to retrieve, but there is another way.

The process of getting into the locked cabinet and securing your own set of Mark I gear couldn’t be more simple. In fact, you don’t even need to complete the lockpicking mini-game as you would other secure cabinets.

Starfield players have figured out you can simply find a small gap within the glass panels of the cabinet and loot the gear from the mannequin. It’s that simple! I know when I did it in my playthrough it took a little adjusting and patience to get right, so use the above video to help you line everything up.

If done correctly you should now be in possession of the Mark I spacesuit which is one of the better options in the game. Its value increases drastically when you consider it can be grabbed from the very first time you enter the Lodge.

Right now this is the only locked door that we’ve been able to find lootable through this method, but perhaps with more exploring others will join the list.

About the author