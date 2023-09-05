Instant upgrade: You can actually take one of Starfield’s best spacesuits for free

There are a lot of spacesuits in Starfield, and one of the best is staring you in the face right from the beginning. Well, players have discovered that you can just have it despite being placed behind a master lock.

That’s right, the Mark I gear can be yours in seconds early on in Starfield; you just need a little patience. All you need to do is find the right angle and you can steal this spacesuit from behind a glass cabinet, as eagle-eyed gamer Patrick Maka first pointed out.

The gear can be found on a mannequin inside a glass cabinet in the basement of The Lodge, meaning you can access it super early in your Starfield journey and quickly get a big upgrade to your starting kit. Simply move around until you find a gap in the glass which allows you to take the spacesuit from the mannequin.

One of the better suits in the game is in a glass case in the basement of The Lodge. It's supposed to be behind a 'Master' lock.



If you just look at it through the crack in the door, you can just take it without opening the case. pic.twitter.com/qHDxWJBvu4 — Patrick Maka (@PMaka1991) September 4, 2023

When testing (it definitely works) it took me a few seconds to find the perfect angle, but eventually I did and now I’m rocking the Mark I spacesuit without any need for lockpicking skills. Of course, if you’re a big fan of Starfield’s lockpicking system then you can also break the master-level challenge to get in, but that’s not going to be for everybody.

Even if you don’t plan on wearing the spacesuit, selling this gear will get you quite a few credits. The pack alone is valued at 11,655, and the suit in combination is worth substantially more.

While this discovery would seem like a major blunder on Bethesda’s part it doesn’t really impact the game all that much so it’s unlikely to be patched in any of the upcoming updates. This is the first discovery of its kind in Starfield, however, it’s entirely possible players will find other lootable items from behind closed doors.

Now that you’ve got your fresh new fit it’s time to continue your journey into the starfields.

