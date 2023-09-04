How to get Synthameat Ham in Starfield

Ingredients and food are common Aid items found throughout Starfield, and while some items will heal or buff you by themselves, others can be combined with other ingredients to create tasty dishes that offer better healing and improved buffs. Synthameat ham can be eaten by itself or used as an ingredient whilst cooking in Starfield, but where can you find it during your space travels?

Where to buy Synthameat Ham in Starfield

As this is a regular consumable food item that can also be used as an ingredient, Synthameat ham isn’t too hard to come across in the game. It is sold by various food merchants across the different settlements and planets.

The first planet that you will find yourself on frequently is Jemison, and one particularly helpful store to buy Synthameat ham from is Jemison Mercantile located in New Atlantis on Jemison. This is the best choice as you begin your journey in the game, but keep in mind that other locations and vendors will become available as you progress.

Here is where you will find Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check out any shop inventory by interacting with the vendor, and you will be able to find out if they stock Synthameat ham.

How to buy Synthameat Ham in Starfield

Since it is the first major planet you visit in the game, let’s use Jemison Mercantile as an example. To purchase some Synthameat ham from the store, approach Amoli Bava. She will be behind the counter. Talk with her, and there will be a dialogue option to ask if you can see what she has for sale.

A menu will then open up, displaying all the items available. Scroll all the way down, and you will see that she has Synthameat ham for sale. Simply click on it to purchase it, and it will immediately be sent to your inventory.

Appetizingly vacuum-packed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Synthameat Ham as an ingredient in Starfield

The main dish that we have found so far that utilizes Synthameat ham is the ham and cheese sandwich, which can be made by combining any kind of bread—such as the baguette or plain white bread—with cheese on a cooking station.

These ingredients alone act as aid items to boost your health, but together, they are even more efficient. The ham and cheese sandwich is a particularly useful food item when it comes to stats as not only does it restore five health points upon consumption, but it will also increase your oxygen levels by eight points for five minutes.

Where to find Synthameat Ham in Starfield

Synthameat ham can also be found when you are traveling during the game. It can sometimes be looted from enemies after you have downed them or can be stolen from NPCs or settlements. The food item can also be found in loot boxes, coolers, fridges, lockers, or other miscellaneous objects.

When in a building or space station, make sure to check out any kitchen area that you find if you are looking for Synthameat ham or any food item or ingredient for that matter. Some places are pretty sparse, but others can be well-stocked. You just might find it if you are willing to scrounge a little.

Be wary of taking Synthameat ham from occupied areas, as you could get yourself in trouble. Keep an eye on the description as you approach the food item. If there is a red lock in the upper corner next to the name of the item, that means it belongs to someone, and it is a crime to take it. If you are all about that thieving life, just make sure that no one sees you when you grab it.

