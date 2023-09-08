How to get Starborn armor in Starfield

If you want to be Starborn, you need to look the part.

Armor in Starfield provides a wide variety of uses, from protecting you from inhospitable atmospheres to shielding bullets. Few armor sets are better than the Starborn armor held by those such as the Hunter and the Emissary.

It is entirely possible for you attain these seemingly elusive armor sets, though it will require you to make one big decision.

As soon as I encountered the Hunter in the High Price to Pay mission, I immediately sought to find out if I could get the Starborn’s ship and armor. As it turns out, you can get both, although you will need to fulfill several requirements first. Be warned, there are massive spoilers ahead for Starfield’s main storyline and ending.

How to get the Starborn Spacesuit in Starfield

The only way to get both the Starborn Spacesuit and Guardian is by entering The Unity | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to get the Starborn armor in Starfield, you will need to complete the main storyline for the Constellation faction and step into The Unity. By the end of the Constellation quest chain, you discover that all the Artifacts you have gathered thus far go toward completing something called the Armillary. Whenever the Armillary is complete, it will allow you to Grav Jump to the center of all creation, The Unity.

Here, you make the decision to either step into The Unity or walk away. To get the Starborn armor and Starborn Guardian ship, you will need to venture into a new universe. You should be aware that by stepping into a new universe, you will lose all physical belongings and progress in your previous playthrough.

How to upgrade the Starborn Spacesuit in Starfield

Unlike other spacesuits in Starfield, you can increase the base stats of the Starborn Spacesuit. This is done by repeatedly building the Armillary, stepping into The Unity, and entering into a new universe.

Each time you enter a new universe, you can find that the base stats of the suit, including the physical, elemental, and energy resistances, all increase by 10. This increasing upgrade eventually caps out after you have visited your 10th universe.

If you want to max out your spacesuit, and Starborn Guardian, as fast as possible, I recommend that you skip the main storyline upon returning the Lodge. From here, you will be given the coordinates of the lost Artifacts, once again confront the Emissary and Hunter at the Buried Temple, and step into The Unity to do it all over again.

Starborn Spacesuit base stats in Starfield

This version of the Starborn Spacesuit has been to two different universes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even without upgrading the Starborn Spacesuit, it already is among the best armor sets in Starfield. Of course, you can always improve it by doing the loop again and revisiting The Unity. Below are the base stats for the Starborn armor:

Physical Damage Resistance – 149

– 149 Energy Damage Resistance – 149

– 149 Elemental Damage Resistance – 149

– 149 O2 Filter – decreases oxygen consumption by 25-percent

– decreases oxygen consumption by 25-percent Resource Hauler – Resources weigh 25-percent less

– Resources weigh 25-percent less Incendiary Boast Pack – 10-percent chance to ignite enemies by using boast pack

As you upgrade your Starborn Spacesuit, you might notice that it will gradually change in appearance as you enter more and more universes. You also are not restricted to only wearing the suit, as you can still hide the spacesuit in settlements and don other spacesuits.

