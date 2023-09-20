How to get Luxury Textile in Starfield

While some crafting materials will be available from the start of Starfield, you’ll meet others, like Luxury Textile, for the first time as you get to the game’s later stages. Luxury Textile is an advanced crafting material in Starfield that you’ll often see specific recipes while building a base.

When it comes to Starfield base building, players typically fall into two categories. Some are content with placing everything quickly and getting on with the game, while others dedicate time to perfecting their Outposts. If you find yourself in the latter group, you’ll often find yourself engaged in various research projects, some of which require Luxury Textile.

Where to get Luxury Textile in Starfield

The easiest way to get Luxury Textiles in Starfield is by buying them from vendors. Given its rare status, Luxury Textile may not always be readily available in merchant’s inventories. However, the following vendors tend to stock it more consistently than others. If Luxury Textile isn’t currently on offer, you can wait for 24-48 hours on a nearby bench for them to restock.

1) Denis Averin — UC Exchange, Cydonia, Mars.

2) UC Distribution Center, the Commercial District, New Atlantis.

3) General Shop, New Homestead, Titan.

Denis Averin is a seller of many items in Starfield and he can have a few Luxury Textile in his inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports The UC Exchange where Denis Averin can be found in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports The UC Distribution Center is the trading hub of New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to farm Luxury Textile in Starfield

You can also farm Luxury Textile by hunting Swarming Foxbats in Starfield. After a series of fruitless visits to vendors, I decided to take matters into my own hands and farm Luxury Textiles myself, which also caused me to upgrade my ship as I needed to power up the grav drive to grav jump. Your ship should be able to make 18 light-year jumps to reach the Schrodinger system.

To find Swarming Foxbats, you’ll need to travel to the Schrodinger system’s Schrodinger III. Land in an area characterized by hills and a mountain biome on the planet, where you should encounter plenty of Swarming Foxbats with decent drop rates for Luxury Textile.

Even if you’re below the system’s level requirement, you can still try fighting Swarming Foxbats, as they have low hp and are one of the easier creatures to deal with in the entire Schrodinger system.

