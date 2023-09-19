How to get High-Tensile Spidroin in Starfield

Resources are found scattered here, there and everywhere throughout the galaxy in Starfield, some of which are more common than others. One resource that is quite rare is high-tensile spidroin, which can be an essential component when it comes to crafting certain upgrades for your gear.

High-tensile spidroin can be a tricky resource to come across during your intergalactic adventures, so we are here to help with this handy guide on where to find the resource during your time with Starfield.

Buying high-tensile spidroin from vendors

There are a few vendors that sell high-tensile spidroin, but it is important to note the inventory of the vendors throughout the game will increase in terms of rarity and value as you level up so that the items they provide match your skill level. From what we have seen so far, certain vendors start to sell high-tensile spidroin once you get to around level 20.

Even if you do manage to find a vendor who stocks high-tensile spidroin, it can be tough to obtain a lot of it as vendors only seem to stock a few pieces of it at a time. If you are keen to get your hands on some of these resources, then the following vendors do stock the item. However, keep in mind that they don’t always have it.

Jemison Mercantile in the city of New Atlantis on Jemison

Once you have landed your ship, make your way into the city and follow the signposts to the store. Speak with Amoli Bava and navigate to her inventory and then to the resource category. Jemison Mercantile is likely going to be a store that you visit pretty frequently, especially when you first start playing Starfield as it is one of the major stores to find in the first city you will be exploring. You are unlikely to find high-tensile spidroin when you first start out due to that level progression that we mentioned earlier, so keep playing and gaining experience and you will eventually be able to get your hands on the resource there.

Jemison Mercantile is found in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

UC Exchange in the city of Cydonia on Mars

Head into Cydonia and keep walking until you find yourself in the central hub. On the left, you will see the UC Exchange—next door to the med bay—and there will be a man called Denis Averin behind the desk.

I didn’t have any luck finding high-tensile spidroin with him, but you might be able to if you are a higher level (I’m currently level 27) and if you complete the Refurbished Goods mission for Denis.

Speak to Denis Averin on Cydonia to see if he has any high-tensile spidroin. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City on Akila

Go through the entrance to Akila City and you will see a town square with various shops and bars, including Shepherd’s General Store. Head into the store and talk to Emerson Shepherd. Again, this is a store I did not have luck with when it came to finding high-tensile spidroin, but it is likely a possibility once you reach a higher level due to its value.

Akila City is where you will find Shepherd’s General Store. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Don’t be disheartened (like I was) if you can’t find any high-tensile spidroin with these vendors immediately. Any vendors that stock inventory that doesn’t have a particular specialty can carry the resource, so if you have no luck with the three vendors listed above, have a look around at any other general suppliers you might find.

Finding high-tensile spidroin in Starfield

As with all the other resources in the game, it is also possible to find high-tensile spidroin when exploring. It might be hanging around out in the open, but due to its rarity, you are more likely to find it locked in expert or master-level storage cases. If you have upgraded your lockpicking skill and have plenty of digipicks to hand, this shouldn’t be a problem for you.

Harvesting high-tensile spidroin in Starfield

High-tensile spidroin is an organic resource, so it can be taken from certain alien plant species. Reddit user tempestwolf1 managed to locate the plant where you can harvest this resource from in the Linnaeus System on the planet Linnaeus II. This system can be found close by to Alpha Centauri, to the right and a little further down.

I have neither the skills nor the grav drive ability to actually get to Linnaeus yet. Please don’t judge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The plant in question is called the Frigid Palm and they look like cactuses. If all else fails, take out that trusty scanner and the name of the plant will appear when you hover over it. To harvest it, you will need to scan it anyway. Once scanned, you should be able to harvest it.

The Mountain area is scarce, but the Frigid Mountain area has an abundant supply, making it an excellent area to start harvesting some high-tensile spidroin.

You will need to have a decent grav drive to make the jump to the Linnaeus system. Either that, or you will have to have upgraded your astrodynamics ability. Unfortunately, I have done neither. All of my skill points have gone to making it so my character can carry more than a feather in their inventory without getting over-encumbered.

Invest in the Astrodynamics skill to make getting to the Linnaeus system easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you make it to the Linnaeus II, prepare yourself for rougher terrain and more volatile creatures and encounters, as the system as a whole is level 45. It might take a bit of grinding and questing to get to this level–and to get the necessary skills and/or grav drive upgrades—but it is definitely worth it due to how difficult it can be to find high-tensile spidroin from vendors in the game.

Why will you need high-tensile spidroin in Starfield?

High-tensile spidroin is used as a crafting ingredient in Starfield for two particular reasons: spacesuit upgrades and helmet upgrades. These upgrades are particularly handy when it comes to adding a much-needed layer of defense to your space attire in both combat and the unpredictable terrains that you will face during your space travels.

The resource is specially used for the Heavy Shielding mod for suits and helmets, so if you are the sort of player that prefers to equip a lightweight outfit rather than a bulky one, then this upgrade is going to be a must-have.

You will need the Spacesuit Design skill unlocked in the skill tree in order to craft the Heavy Shielding upgrade with your high-tensile spidroin. It can be found under the Science tab and on the Advanced tier level of skills. It is also important to remember you will need to have completed certain projects on the Research Station in order to unlock the Heavy Shielding upgrades for your suits and helmets.

How to unlock the necessary mods to craft with high-tensile spidroin

The specific mods that you will need to unlock these projects are Spacesuit Mods Three and Helmet Mods Three. As the name suggests, you will have to have unlocked levels one and two of the Spacesuit and Helmet mods on the Research Station. This is going to mean a lot of collecting the right bits and pieces, but it will most definitely be worth it in the end.

All three Helmet Mod projects will need to be unlocked to access the Heavy Shielding specs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With this in mind, here is what you will need to craft the necessary mods to unlock the Heavy Shielding projects.

Helmet Mods One: Needs three tungsten, two cosmetic, and three polymer to craft the mod.

Needs three tungsten, two cosmetic, and three polymer to craft the mod. Helmet Mods Two: You will need Helmet Mods One and rank one of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs five sterile nanotubes, five positron batteries, seven zero wire, nine titanium, and nine adhesive to craft the mod.

You will need Helmet Mods One and rank one of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs five sterile nanotubes, five positron batteries, seven zero wire, nine titanium, and nine adhesive to craft the mod. Helmet Mods Three: You will need Helmet Mods One and Two and rank two of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs 12 tungsten, four caelumite, two indicite wafers, three microsecond regulators, four polymer, and three high-tensile spidroin to craft the mod.

You will need Helmet Mods One and Two and rank two of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs 12 tungsten, four caelumite, two indicite wafers, three microsecond regulators, four polymer, and three high-tensile spidroin to craft the mod. Spacesuit Mods One: You will need rank one of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs seven polytextile, five copper, and five cosmetics to craft the mod.

You will need rank one of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs seven polytextile, five copper, and five cosmetics to craft the mod. Spacesuit Mods Two: You will need rank two of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs four polytextile, four titanium, four adhesive, two positron batteries, and two semimetal wafers to craft the mod.

You will need rank two of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs four polytextile, four titanium, four adhesive, two positron batteries, and two semimetal wafers to craft the mod. Spacesuit Mods Three: You will need to have reached rank three of the Spacesuit Design skill to unlock this at the Research Station. Needs 12 tungsten, four caelumite, two indicite wafer, eight lubricant, three microsecond regulators, and three positron batteries to craft.

Crafting the Heavy Shielding mods in Starfield

Now you know how to unlock these mods, let’s dive into how to craft the Heavy Shielding mods, including what materials you are going to need.

Heavy Shielding (Spacesuit)

For spacesuits, the Heavy Shielding mod is equipped in slot three of your spacesuit and can increase resistance to any and all damage. You will need to have unlocked all three of the Spacesuit Mod projects at the Research Station before it can be crafted. It will need one polymer, two high-tensile spidroin, two tungsten, and two adhesives to craft the mod.

Heavy Shielding (Helmet)

For helmets, the Heavy Shielding mod is also one that is equipped in the third slot. It is also able to increase all damage resistance. The materials you will need are the same as those needed to craft the mod for your spacesuit, though you won’t need quite as much. To be exact, you will need one polymer, one high-tensile spidroin, one tungsten, and one adhesive to craft the mod. As with the spacesuit version of the mod, you’ll need to have unlocked the three separate tiers of the Helmet Mod projects at the Research Station.

The Heavy Shielding mod can make a huge difference to your damage resistance. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Although it is possible to get it from non-specialized vendors, I would instead level up as much as possible and then head out to the Linnaeus system to harvest it. When you buy from vendors, you only tend to be able to buy two at a time (that is all I have been able to get in my experience at least), so harvesting seems like a more viable option in the long run.

If you want to craft suits and helmets that can up your damage resistance, then high-tensile spidroin is definitely a resource that you will want to start foraging for.

