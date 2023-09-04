How to get Bread in Starfield

There are a huge amount of ingredients, food, and consumables to be found as you traverse the galaxy in Starfield, though a good deal of it is somewhat unappealing vacuum-packed space food that does the job but doesn’t quite have the same tantalizing nature as fresh, real food.

Thankfully, there are plenty of fresh ingredients and food items to be found alongside the space fare, including fresh bread which can be eaten alone or used as an ingredient to make certain kinds of sandwiches.

Where to buy Bread in Starfield

Bread can be found at an assortment of food stores in Starfield, such as Jemison Mercantile or CJ’s in New Atlantis. Jemison Mercantile is a particularly useful example as they sell a few different kinds of bread, including baguettes and variations of the Red Harvest brand which includes rye and wheat bread to name a few.

Here is where you will find Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To purchase bread from any food vendor that stocks it, simply approach them and ask to see what they have for sale. You will be taken to a menu where you can buy their goods. From there, scroll down to the Aid tab. Here you will find a range of food and ingredients (as well as medical supplies at certain vendors) which will differ from shop to shop. If they have bread, click on it and you will purchase it. It will then be sent to your inventory where you can use it as and when needed.

Where to find Bread in Starfield

You can also locate bread throughout the universe as you travel to different planets and locations. It can be found in random places, such as in lockers or loot boxes, and is sometimes even dropped by enemies after taking them down. If you find yourself looking for bread whilst out and about, keep searching and you are sure to locate it somewhere (be careful not to get caught if you are planning to steal it).

One tip when it comes to finding food items such as bread when you are exploring is to look for a kitchen area. You will often find these areas in buildings or space stations. They tend to have certain food and ingredients lying around, with some having a cooking station too so you can put your bread to use straight away.

Bread as an ingredient in Starfield

Bread is the primary ingredient used to make sandwiches in the game, such as the ham and cheese sandwich or the alien sandwich. To create a sandwich with the bread you have in your inventory, approach any cooking station in the game. Interact with it and a list of items that can be cooked will appear on the screen. So long as you have all the ingredients that you need to make your sandwich, you should be able to make it straight away and add it to your inventory.

An example of the type of sandwich that you can make is the ham and cheese sandwich, which can be made at the cooking station with any kind of bread along with some cheese and a packet of Synthameat ham.

Nothing like a good old-fashioned ham and cheese. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember to thoroughly check with any food vendors that you can find in the game if you are looking for bread, but if you are struggling to find it, then Jemison Mercantile on New Atlantis is always a reliable source for different kinds of bread.

