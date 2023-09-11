How to do the Starfield Unlimited Money glitch on Xbox and PC

We get it, earning credits in Starfield can be a tedious task and gamers are always looking for a shortcut so, thanks to the power of glitches, we’ve got you covered.

Right now, Starfield has a big glitch that allows players to earn themselves an unlimited amount of credits simply by doing some platforming. The best part, unlike other cheats, this can be taken advantage of both on Xbox and PC.

For any of your Starfield cheaters looking for more credits, here is a simple way to loot from the New Atlantis spaceport vendor.

Starfield unlimited credits glitch guide

Here’s where you can find the Boost Pack Training skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first thing you’ll need to do so you can complete this glitch is have access to a jetpack. To get this, you will need to invest a skill point in Boost Pack Training. This can be found in the first tier of skills on the Tech tree.

Once this is unlocked, you must follow a path from the Commercial District of New Atlantis. We’ve included some videos to help you find your way.

Arrive at the district and follow the path around to the right , heading straight ahead.

, heading straight ahead. Keep following this path until you see a building with plants growing on top and on the side .

. On the left of this building, you should see a door, enter it.

Climb up the stairs and onto the roof.

and onto the roof. Now use your boost pack to jump up onto the ledge and hop across onto the roof with plants growing on it.

with plants growing on it. You’ll need to jump up and into the invisible glass panel, making sure you use your boost pack to break your fall before you hit the ground.

Step one of Infinite credits glitch. Video by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve completed part one, we suggest quicksaving so you can return here should you fail the next steps.

Continue on forward across the rocks under the map straight ahead veering slightly to the right.

under the map straight ahead veering slightly to the right. You may begin to swim upwards in invisible water, If this happens continue in the same direction and you should fall back to the rocks, If you do resurface, simply reload your quicksave and try again.

Once you’re at the end of the rocks use your boost pack to break your fall as you fall down to the lower level.

Step two of infinite credits glitch. Video by Dot Esports

Again, this is another great spot to quicksave. When I first did this trick, returning to my saves was handy to save me from starting over.

Now simply walk around the right side of the big building in front of your location , and drop down to the lower level.

, and drop down to the lower level. Look to your right and head towards the spaceport .

. You can now see the chest with the credits, reach it and you can claim your loot .

. To resurface simply stand beneath the NPC and jump.

Step three of infinite credits glitch. Video by Dot Esports

Congrats! You’ve not got a lot of new credits. To re-enact this glitch you’ll first need to fly to Venus and sleep. Once you’ve done that you can follow the process again to get an infinite amount of credits.

